European-American University Disowns Rarara’s Honorary Degree, Labels Abuja Ceremony a “Complete Fraud”

Naija247news reports that the European-American University (EAU) has categorically disowned the honorary doctorate degree purportedly awarded to popular Hausa musician Dauda Kahutu Rarara, describing the event held in Abuja as “fraudulent and unauthorized.”

Naija247news gathered that the controversial ceremony took place on Saturday at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja, and was attended by high-profile individuals including Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda. During the event, Rarara and several others were reportedly conferred with honorary doctorates by individuals who claimed to represent EAU.

However, in a statement published on its official website, the European-American University declared that it had no knowledge of, nor any involvement in, the event. According to Naija247news, the institution has denied issuing any such honorary degrees and emphasized that none of the recipients listed, including Rarara, Alhaji Ahmed Saleh Jnr., Mustapha Abdullahi Bujawa, and Tarela Boroh, have any academic or honorary ties to the university.

Naija247news understands that the university has since revoked the fellowship of Idris Aliyu, who was cited during the event as a member of the university’s governing council. EAU clarified that no such council currently exists and that Aliyu was never authorized to act on behalf of the university. His appointment as a fellow in Financial Management in 2024 has been annulled.

Furthermore, Naija247news reports that the university corrected several misleading claims associated with its operations. The current Vice Chancellor is identified as Professor Luca Scotto di Tella de’ Douglas di Castel di Ripa, not Dr. Josephine Egbuta, who was dismissed earlier this year. The university also clarified its legal status, stating it is a nonprofit institution registered in France, and holds a Royal Charter from the Kingdom of Bunyoro-Kitara in Uganda, debunking claims of affiliation with Dominica or Panama.

Naija247news gathered that the university is now preparing to initiate legal proceedings against the individuals responsible for the unauthorized convocation and forged certifications. The administration has also called on Nigerian law enforcement to take decisive action to curb such fraudulent academic practices.

According to Naija247news, the incident has sparked concerns about the growing trend of fake degree awards in Nigeria and the damage such actions could inflict on academic credibility and international reputations.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.