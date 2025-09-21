“Empty Gestures Won’t Stop Israel’s Genocide: Palestinian Rights Must Be Central” By Somdeep Sen

While Western powers rush to recognize a Palestinian state with caveats, Israel’s ongoing occupation and assault on Gaza continue unabated. True justice demands placing Palestinian self-determination, not Israel’s security, at the center of international action.

In April last year, I argued that Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, its violent occupation of the West Bank, repeated attacks on its neighbours, and consistent disregard for international and human rights law made it imperative for the international community to declare Israel a rogue state. Since then, the evidence has only grown more damning. On September 9, Israel conducted a strike on Qatar—a key mediator in Hamas-Israel negotiations—while Gaza continues to burn.

The last standing high-rises in Gaza City are being flattened, and hundreds of thousands of already-displaced Palestinians are being forced southward. Israel calls the south a “humanitarian zone,” but in reality, there is no safe corner in Gaza for Palestinians.

Against this backdrop, it feels almost futile to celebrate the UN General Assembly vote in which 142 member states backed “tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps” toward a two-state solution. The resolution, rejected by only 12 countries including Israel and the United States, also called on Hamas to release all hostages, relinquish control of Gaza, and surrender weapons to the Palestinian Authority—steps framed in the service of creating a sovereign Palestinian state.

Yet Gaza is still smouldering, and Palestinian communities in the West Bank are being systematically erased. So, the question remains: what Palestinian state are we even talking about, and who would it truly serve?

Most countries had already recognized the State of Palestine before this vote, with the exceptions largely in the Global North. France, Portugal, the UK, Malta, Belgium, Canada, and Australia have now signaled their support, aligning with the global majority. But make no mistake: these nations have no moral high ground. They watched for years as Israeli forces carried out what amounts to genocide, did nothing to stop the expanding illegal settlements, and largely ignored the Palestinian right to self-determination. After decades of inaction, why should their declarations today be any different?

As international law scholar Noura Erakat recently told Al Jazeera, “It is way too little, far too late.” These gestures are performative at best, designed to distract from the reality that these same states have provided Israel with financial and military support enabling the ongoing atrocities.

The so-called Palestinian state on offer is telling. Its “rights” are conditional, tied to reforms, demilitarization, and elections from which Hamas is excluded. Canada explicitly affirms Israel’s “right” to security, even as the state flagrantly violates international law. Australia similarly conditions recognition on reforms and cooperation that ensure Israel’s security, while giving little thought to Palestinian survival.

This is nothing new. We have seen the consequences when peace processes prioritize Israeli security over Palestinian self-determination—most glaringly in the Oslo Accords. Edward Said rightly described those Accords as ceremonial, a symbol of Palestinian capitulation rather than a path to true statehood. The Palestinian Authority emerged with the trappings of a state, but real sovereignty never arrived. Israel continued its erasure campaign with impunity, and the Palestinian Authority became a collaborator in the settler-colonial project.

If Western leaders are serious about resolving the crisis, Palestinian rights must be at the center. Recognition without meaningful political leverage or mechanisms to curb Israel’s rogue conduct is nothing more than a performance. Without such action, the genocidal campaign in Gaza and the systematic erasure in the West Bank will continue unabated.

The international community must ask itself: are we prepared to confront Israel’s actions honestly, or will we continue to offer empty gestures while Palestinian lives are destroyed?

—Somdeep Sen, Asian Studies in Africa, University of Pretoria; author of Decolonizing Palestine: Hamas between the Anticolonial and the Postcolonial

