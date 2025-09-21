Demolition Without Mercy: Nigerians Count the Cost of Bulldozers, Politics, and Lost Homes

Nigeria’s Demolition Crisis: ₦2.2bn Lost in 2025, Housing Deficit Hits 28m

Naija247news Special Report

On the morning of July 5, 2025, the quiet community of Naze in Imo State was jolted awake by the roar of bulldozers. The machines did not just tear through bricks and mortar—they tore through dreams, livelihoods, and decades of sweat.

For Engineer Bernard Nzerem, a respected elder and member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), that morning marked the death of everything he had built over a lifetime. His property, valued at over ₦2.2 billion, was not a vanity project. It was the beating heart of his legacy: a completed two-storey commercial plaza, a second plaza nearing 70 percent completion, a church auditorium, and rows of shops rented by small traders who depended on daily sales to feed their families.

Yet, despite brandishing a Certificate of Occupancy and a Power of Attorney, documents that should have shielded him from arbitrary state action, the bulldozers did not pause. Within hours, the sprawling complex was reduced to dust.

“This was not just a building. It was my entire life’s sweat,” Nzerem sobbed, his voice breaking as he pointed at the wreckage.

But his tears were not his alone. Across Nigeria, demolition stories echo the same refrain—families uprooted, businesses destroyed, communities scattered, and citizens left questioning whether government exists to protect them or to crush them.

When Homes Become Rubble

The demolition at Naze was only one chapter in Nigeria’s growing book of displacements. In Owerri, about 15 other buildings near Federal Polytechnic Nekede were pulled down in July. Tenants fled in panic, some clutching babies in the dead of night, others watching helplessly as shop goods and furniture were buried under rubble.

In Lagos, demolitions are as routine as the city’s endless traffic jams. In 2023, a five-storey building at Breadfruit Street on Lagos Island was brought down. That same year, 39 buildings at Oral Extension Estate in Eti-Osa were marked for demolition. By September 2025, bulldozers returned again, this time to Oworonshoki, in a midnight raid that left residents terrified.

“The demolition came like a thief in the night,” recalled Balogun Jamiu, a community leader. “People were sleeping when bulldozers moved in. We had begged the government, we had made repairs, but they betrayed us.”

For families like Afeez Ayeni’s, the betrayal stings. “We complied when they told us to strengthen our houses because the area is swampy. We have receipts, proof of the work done. So why demolish now?” he asked bitterly.

Today, Ayeni and many others are homeless. Landlords who still have standing properties now charge double rent, citing government approvals as justification. Yesterday’s landlords have become today’s tenants—many unable to afford even a single room.

Esther Morakinyo Fabiyi, a nurse at a government hospital, wept as she described mothers displaced with their children:

“I saw women crying, children stranded. Government no longer builds cheap houses like Jakande once did. Instead, it destroys the little that people manage to build.”

North, South, East, West – The Bulldozers Do Not Discriminate

From Kano to Port Harcourt, Abuja to Owerri, demolitions have spared no region.

In Rimin Zakara village, Kano State, more than 40 houses were flattened in a dispute linked to land allegedly belonging to Bayero University Kano. Four lives were lost in the process. “How can land disputes be resolved with bulldozers and death?” one resident cried.

In Port Harcourt, the 2023 demolition of Bayelsa State’s Liaison Office still haunts former staff. Some slept in churches; others huddled in corridors of friends’ homes. Isaac Board, a displaced staff member, recalled:

“My family slept in the corridor of a friend’s place. I never thought government property would be treated with such disdain.”

In the Federal Capital Territory, the story is well-worn. From Nasir El-Rufai’s sweeping clearances as FCT Minister in the early 2000s to the renewed wave under Nyesom Wike, demolitions have become synonymous with Abuja’s skyline. Entire neighborhoods vanish overnight, often with families claiming they had valid documents or pending approvals.

Government’s Justification

Officials argue demolitions are necessary for public safety.

LASBCA General Manager Gbolahan Oki insists illegal structures under high-tension power lines or in unsafe zones must go:

“We cannot allow lives to be endangered. Removing illegal structures prevents electrocution, fires, and collapses.”

“We cannot wait for tragedy. Safety of human lives comes first.”

These explanations sound logical on paper. Yet on the ground, Nigerians see contradictions: ramshackle homes under power lines remain untouched, while completed, documented buildings fall to bulldozers.

Courts Push Back – But Is It Enough?

In July 2025, an Abuja High Court declared recent FCT demolitions illegal, awarding ₦200 million in compensation to affected homeowners.

For families who had given up hope, the ruling was a sliver of justice. Yet, many fear enforcement of such judgments will drag on, while bulldozers keep moving.

Land, Law, and the Politics of Demolition

Critics argue that demolitions are not always about safety.

Land Grabbing: Some demolished lands quickly reappear on the market, fueling suspicion of insider deals.

Reactive Enforcement: Agencies turn a blind eye during construction, only to swoop in years later when investments are already sunk.

Too Many Agencies: Lagos alone has multiple overlapping regulators, creating loopholes for corruption and selective enforcement.

Owerri-based lawyer Mathias Egem believes demolitions are sometimes political weapons:

“When government demolishes instead of repurposing, it is often about taking over land. Some demolitions serve private interests more than public safety.”

Nigeria’s Housing Deficit: The Silent Emergency

Nigeria faces a housing deficit of over 28 million units, according to UN-Habitat estimates. Yet demolitions are making the crisis worse. Each building torn down is not just a structure lost, but families displaced, businesses shut, and communities fractured.

As property analyst Andrew Osarhieme asks:

“Where is government when the foundations are laid? Their field officers see these projects from day one. Why wait until people have spent their life savings to then bring bulldozers?”

His point highlights a paradox: Nigeria’s government enforces laws reactively, while failing to provide affordable housing solutions.

The Human Toll

Demolitions are more than statistics. They are stories of heartbreak:

Mothers wailing as their children sleep under makeshift tents.

Traders losing shops and stock worth millions overnight.

Retirees watching their pension-funded homes crumble into dust.

Experts note a chilling reality: many property owners do not live long after demolitions, dying from trauma, heartbreak, or illness worsened by stress.

A Way Forward

Nigeria’s demolition crisis demands urgent reforms:

Harmonize property and land laws nationwide to eliminate conflicting regulations. Enforce building compliance proactively, stopping illegal projects at foundation level rather than waiting years. Revive affordable housing schemes, following the example of late Governor Jakande’s low-cost housing in Lagos. Criminalize land grabbing disguised as demolitions, making officials accountable. Empower courts and strengthen homeowners’ rights, ensuring demolitions cannot occur without due process and compensation.

Conclusion: Bulldozers Without Empathy

In Nigeria today, the bulldozer has become a symbol of government power—cold, unfeeling, and merciless. It does not distinguish between the guilty and the innocent, the careless and the compliant, the poor and the aspiring middle class.

Until government learns to enforce laws with foresight, compassion, and fairness, demolitions will remain a cruel metaphor for governance without empathy.

For now, families like Engineer Nzerem’s must pick through the rubble of their life’s work, wondering if tomorrow’s bulldozers will come for someone else.

Naija247news will continue to track the economic, legal, and human fallout of Nigeria’s demolition wave.

