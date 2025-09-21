CJN to swear in 57 new SANs as 2025/2026 legal year opens Sept 29

Naija247news reports that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, will formally inaugurate 57 newly appointed Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) on Monday, September 29, at the Supreme Court in Abuja. The ceremony, which marks the official commencement of the 2025/2026 legal year, is expected to be one of the most significant events on the Nigerian judiciary calendar.

Naija247news gathered that the swearing-in will be held in the main courtroom of the apex court as part of activities to reopen the court following its annual vacation. The Supreme Court had gone on recess on July 21, shortly after the conclusion of the 2024/2025 legal year.

According to Naija247news, the CJN will also use the occasion to deliver the traditional state-of-the-judiciary address. This highly anticipated speech is expected to review the judiciary’s performance over the past year, assess systemic challenges, and outline the strategic direction for reform and improvements in the new legal year.

Naija247news understands that the ceremony will attract leading figures in Nigeria’s legal sector, including the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau (SAN); and the Chairman of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN).

The conferment of the rank of SAN is widely regarded as the pinnacle of recognition in the Nigerian legal profession. The title, comparable to the King’s Counsel (KC) in the United Kingdom, is awarded to legal practitioners who have demonstrated exceptional merit in advocacy or contributed significantly to the advancement of legal scholarship.

Naija247news reports that the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) conducts a rigorous screening process each year before selecting candidates for the prestigious rank. The 2025 class of SANs will join an elite group of legal minds expected to serve as thought leaders and custodians of professional ethics within the bar.

Naija247news further gathered that the opening of the new legal year offers not just a ceremonial reset, but a critical opportunity for reflection on justice delivery in Nigeria. Legal analysts and practitioners alike will be closely watching the CJN’s address for indicators of the judiciary’s reform agenda as the country continues to grapple with access to justice and institutional efficiency.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.