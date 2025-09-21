Charlie Kirk’s Death and America’s Selective Empathy by Christopher Rhodes

Conservative political activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on Wednesday. His suspected killer, identified by authorities as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, is now in custody after a substantial manhunt, aided by information from people close to Robinson’s family. Utah Governor Spencer Cox said that a family member of Robinson had reached out to a friend, who then contacted authorities, and that friends and relatives described Robinson as “full of hate” when discussing Kirk at a recent gathering. Robinson’s precise motivations are still being explored, and they may become clearer over time.

Yet, even without a manifesto or social media posts to dissect, one truth is obvious: attempting to justify killing Kirk for his political views is indefensible. Violence cannot be an acceptable response to speech, no matter how offensive or provocative.

I have long avoided much of Kirk’s rhetoric. I found it distasteful, at times dangerous, and often misleading—particularly in its treatment of minorities, immigrants, and other marginalized communities. Kirk frequently cherry-picked history and facts to advance political agendas that many Americans, including myself, find deeply troubling. But distaste does not warrant violence. When I learned of the shooting, I did not want him to die. I prayed, sincerely, for his survival, invoking the same God that Kirk and I both claim to follow, despite our political differences. My hope was that surviving such an event might inspire a reflection on civility, empathy, or even a new perspective on public discourse.

I held similar hopes last year for Donald Trump, after he narrowly survived an assassination attempt at a campaign event. I wrote then that perhaps the experience could lead him to prioritize the country’s peace and security over personal ambition. That hope proved misplaced. Trump resumed the same divisive, demonizing rhetoric, pardoned individuals who attacked law enforcement during the January 6 Capitol riot, and continued fueling political polarization. Kirk’s death now mirrors the earlier near-miss: a life threatened, and yet the cycle of vitriol and selective outrage persists.

This is not to single out the MAGA movement alone. Political violence and celebration of harm have occurred across the spectrum. Late last year, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed by Luigi Mangione, whose actions were met with morbid fascination online. Similarly, rumors about Trump’s health prompted some to celebrate or wish harm upon him. What unites these incidents is a culture where empathy is often conditional, reserved for allies while denied to opponents.

President Trump’s response to Kirk’s death illustrates this selective empathy. In a video honoring Kirk, he condemned the radical left for violence, yet overlooked attacks perpetrated by his own ideological camp. Condemning assaults on ICE agents while pardoning January 6 rioters, and decrying violence against Republicans while ignoring attacks on Democrats, is a striking double standard. Selective outrage like this corrodes trust, undermines justice, and perpetuates cycles of retaliation.

The concept of “selective empathy” is apt. Too often, moral outrage is determined by politics rather than principle. At their best, even controversial figures like Kirk drew on faith and civic principles—appealing to love, human dignity, and equality. To deny these basic human considerations to opponents is to weaken the moral and ethical foundation of society itself.

Charlie Kirk’s death should not be politicized, nor used as a justification for further hostility. It is a somber reminder of the dangers of dehumanizing those with whom we disagree. Violence, whether verbal or physical, should never be normalized, condoned, or celebrated. A society that allows empathy to be selectively applied is a society teetering on the edge of instability.

As Americans, we must insist on universal accountability and human dignity. We must confront the hateful rhetoric that fuels political violence, challenge the double standards that excuse harm to “opponents,” and reaffirm that all lives—regardless of ideology—deserve respect. Only then can we hope to break the cycle that has already claimed too many lives, including Charlie Kirk’s.

Author’s Bio

Christopher Rhodes is a lecturer in Government at Harvard University and Social Sciences at Boston University. He is the author of the forthcoming book Evangelical Violence: Christian Nationalism, the Great Commission and a Millennium of “Holy” Warfare and co-editor of Conflict, Politics, and the Christian East: Assessing Contemporary Developments.

