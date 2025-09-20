Menu
Wole Soyinka Backs Campaign to Honor Igbo Ancestors 223 Years After Tragic Resistance

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

20, September 2025/Naija 247news

Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka has lent his voice to a campaign to honor the Igbo ancestors who bravely resisted slavery 223 years ago. In a powerful display of defiance, a group of enslaved Igbo people chose to walk into the sea and drown rather than endure the brutalities of slavery on St. Simons Island, Georgia.

A Symbol of Resistance

The tragic event, which took place in May 1803, has become a potent symbol of resistance and freedom for both the Gullah Geechee people and the Igbo people. The campaign aims to provide a befitting funeral for the heroic ancestors and memorialize the site, serving as a reminder of the brutalities of slavery and the resistance of enslaved people.

Campaign Objectives

The campaign seeks to erect a historical marker, preserve cultural heritage, and promote education about the significance of the Igbo Landing. By incorporating the history of this event into school curricula, the campaign hopes to ensure that future generations understand the importance of this moment in history.

Soyinka’s Endorsement

Prof. Soyinka’s endorsement of the campaign has been instrumental in sensitizing local, national, and international stakeholders about the significance of this event. His support has brought attention to the importance of honoring the Igbo ancestors and preserving their legacy.

Global Recognition

The Igbo Landing tragedy has gained international recognition, with many historians and scholars acknowledging its significance in the fight against slavery. The campaign’s efforts to commemorate this event will not only honor the ancestors but also serve as a reminder of the importance of freedom and human rights.

Cultural Preservation

The campaign’s focus on preserving cultural heritage will help to promote a deeper understanding of the Igbo people’s history and traditions. By honoring their ancestors, the campaign will also contribute to the preservation of Igbo culture and identity

The campaign to honor the Igbo ancestors is a vital effort to recognize and celebrate the bravery and resilience of those who resisted slavery. With Wole Soyinka’s backing, the campaign is poised to make a significant impact and ensure that the legacy of the Igbo ancestors continues to inspire future generations.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

“When Remittances Become a Black Tax: The $20bn Pressure on Nigerians Abroad”
