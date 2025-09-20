“When Remittances Become a Black Tax: The $20bn Pressure on Nigerians Abroad”

From London to Houston, Nigerians abroad carry home in their wallets, WhatsApp messages, and hearts—balancing ambition with family obligation.

I still remember the first time I opened my first paycheck in London. My heart was racing—I had made it. But the excitement didn’t last long. Within hours, my phone buzzed with messages from home: my cousin’s school fees were due, my aunt needed help with rent, and my parents had unexpected hospital bills. Suddenly, the money I had earned with so much effort felt like it wasn’t mine at all. It was theirs. That’s the reality of being a Nigerian abroad: success is never just personal. For millions of us, it comes with an unspoken contract, a constant reminder that wherever we go, home goes with us. In African communities worldwide, this is called “Black Tax,” a term that describes the financial and emotional burden of caring for family while building your own life abroad.

A Cultural Contract, Not Just a Burden

Growing up in Nigeria, I was taught that family comes first. Prosperity is not measured by what you achieve alone but by how you lift those around you. When one person thrives, others are expected to rise with them.

I remember speaking with a friend in Toronto, a software engineer, who told me half-jokingly, “If my salary doubled, it would still vanish before I get to spend it. My siblings’ school fees, my parents’ bills… they have a way of sneaking out of my bank account.”

In Houston, I met a nurse who works 12-hour shifts at two hospitals. Her voice often trembles when she talks about the double life she leads: “I am exhausted all the time, but I cannot say no. My parents need me. My siblings need me. It feels like I am living in two countries at once.”

And in New York, a young entrepreneur I know opens her WhatsApp daily to dozens of messages: “My cousin needs tuition, my aunt’s rent is due, my uncle’s medication isn’t covered. Some days I wonder if I’m ever going to save for myself.” What looks like generosity is, for many, a lifelong duty. There is pride in it, yes, but also a persistent fatigue that never leaves.

The Numbers Behind the Pressure

The scale of this responsibility is enormous. Nigeria is one of the largest recipients of diaspora remittances in Africa. According to World Bank data, Nigerians abroad send home more than $20 billion annually—more than the country receives in foreign direct investment, almost rivaling oil revenues.

Behind these figures are countless personal sacrifices. Many of us delay buying homes abroad. Retirement savings remain minimal. Some even borrow just to meet the endless expectations. I know a young man in New Jersey who took a second job, not for personal growth, but because a relative’s hospital bills were due. “I feel like I’m running in a race that has no finish line,” he admitted. And he isn’t alone.

Mental Health and the Silent Strain

The emotional toll of Black Tax is often silent but real. Mental health experts point to stress, burnout, and guilt as common consequences. There is a constant balancing act: building a life abroad while sustaining lives back home.

A UK-based student told me, “Every time I get paid, it feels like the money has wings. Before I can even think about saving or planning, my phone lights up: ‘Uncle, my rent is due,’ ‘Aunty, my school fees deadline is next week.’ It’s endless.”

In Lagos, my cousin once said, “You don’t understand—we rely on those abroad to survive. But the pressure is invisible to everyone else.” I have felt that same relentless pull. There are nights when I stare at my bank app and wonder if I’ll ever get to keep money for myself. The guilt is inescapable: if I don’t send, who suffers? If I do send, who am I really helping—my family or the system that depends on me endlessly?

The Opportunity Cost of Caring

While remittances sustain millions of Nigerian households, they also slow down wealth creation for those sending the money. Dreams of buying property, investing in stocks, or starting businesses are often postponed or abandoned. I had planned to buy my first apartment in London last year. Instead, I found myself transferring funds to my siblings’ university tuition in Enugu.

In Toronto, a friend put off graduate school for a year because 40% of his salary went home each month. In Houston, the nurse friend I mentioned sometimes skips meals so she can afford the next round of remittances. The personal sacrifices are constant.

This has broader implications. Diaspora wealth is diluted, reducing potential investment back home. A culture of dependency can take hold, and for those abroad, financial vulnerability persists even when outward appearances suggest success.

Rethinking the Narrative

Calling it “Black Tax” can feel harsh. Many argue it unfairly frames African cultural values as burdens. Some prefer to call it “family upliftment”—a recognition that without this support, many children would not receive an education, and parents would not have healthcare.

Still, a shift is emerging among younger Nigerians abroad. People are finding ways to give responsibly. A friend in Chicago set up a small family investment fund instead of sending random handouts. Another is teaching her siblings financial literacy, ensuring their support empowers them rather than creating dependency. Even small changes, like setting monthly caps on remittances or encouraging relatives to start small businesses, are helping to redefine the way care is given.

Conclusion: Between Obligation and Independence

Black Tax is both a lifeline and a chain. It sustains millions of Nigerian households while straining the futures of those who provide it. The challenge, as many of us have learned, is finding balance—honoring cultural duty without losing oneself in the process.

I often remember what a Nigerian entrepreneur in New York once said: “We left home to chase dreams, but in truth, we carry home with us every day—in our wallets, in our WhatsApp messages, and in our hearts.” And he was right. Every triumph abroad is threaded with love, responsibility, and an unending reminder that family is never truly far away. Some days, that reminder feels heavy; other days, it is the reason we keep going.

For those of us living abroad, success is never solely ours. It is a shared journey, a complex blend of personal ambition and communal responsibility. And perhaps that is the most human experience of all: the simultaneous joy and burden of carrying home wherever we go.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.