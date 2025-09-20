“We built the APC”: Kwankwaso hints at return, demands recognition for Kwankwasiyya

Unfolding political realities suggest that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general election, may be inching closer to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kwankwaso, who has long been speculated to be considering a return to the APC, is said to be open to rejoining the party—but only under clear conditions. Sources close to him revealed that the former Kano State governor insists his political base, the powerful Kwankwasiyya Movement, must be formally recognised within the APC structure.

The Kwankwasiyya Movement, which he founded during his second tenure as governor of Kano, is a grassroots political machine rooted in northern Nigeria. Its signature red cap has become a symbol of struggle and empowerment for the Talakawa—a Hausa word for the poor masses. For many of Kwankwaso’s loyalists, the red cap represents hope, dignity, and a pro-poor ideology that has kept his political brand alive for decades.

Speaking recently to his supporters, Kwankwaso confirmed what many had anticipated: he is willing to return to the APC, provided the party guarantees space and recognition for his movement.

“If you said I should enter APC, I want to join APC, and I didn’t say I will not join APC even now, but for what position?” he asked rhetorically.

He reminded supporters that he was among the architects of the APC during its 2013 formation, alongside other defectors from the PDP, but lamented that his faction was sidelined during the Buhari years.

“We are the ones who established the APC. We challenged the federal government then and faced many threats from the EFCC, ICPC, police, SSS, and others. But when the APC came to power, they gave us nothing—not even a thank you,” he said.

The former defence minister also criticised the PDP, claiming it failed to give him or his allies meaningful roles even when they returned.

“The party could not even offer me a zonal chairman position,” he recalled, noting that the experience strengthened his independence and that of Kwankwasiyya.

Despite being the face of the NNPP’s meteoric rise in 2023, Kwankwaso is signalling flexibility.

“We’re not in a hurry to leave the NNPP; we’re happy. However, if there is anyone who wants to work with us truthfully and will not abandon us as before, we are ready,” he declared. “Even if the PDP comes back and says they made a mistake, let’s make promises where everyone can see them.”

Political observers say Kwankwaso’s renewed overtures could reshape alignments ahead of the 2027 elections. His insistence on recognition for Kwankwasiyya underlines both his bargaining power and his unwillingness to be treated as a junior partner in any coalition.

As Nigeria’s political chessboard shifts, one thing is clear: Kwankwaso and his red-capped movement remain a formidable force in the calculations of both APC and PDP.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.