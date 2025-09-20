Trump Signs Executive Order Imposing $100,000 Annual Fee on H-1B Visas, Tech Industry Faces Uncertainty

Naija247news – Washington, D.C. (Sept. 19, 2025) – President Donald Trump has signed a sweeping executive order that dramatically alters the United States’ H-1B visa program, introducing a $100,000 annual fee per employee for companies seeking to hire skilled foreign workers. The new rule, which will apply to new visa applicants, is expected to shake the U.S. technology sector, a key beneficiary of the program.

According to the New York Times, the $100,000 fee must be paid every year for up to six years, significantly raising the cost of bringing in international talent. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has been directed to restrict approvals for applicants “currently outside the United States” unless the payment accompanies the application, though case-by-case exemptions may be granted if deemed in the national interest.

The policy is expected to face strong legal challenges, but if fully implemented, it could deal a major blow to companies that depend on H-1B visas for global talent acquisition.

Big Tech Firms Among Top H-1B Users

Data from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) shows that:

Amazon employs over 10,000 H-1B workers , making it the largest beneficiary of the program.

Microsoft, Meta (Facebook), Apple, and Google each employ between 4,000 and 5,500 workers under the visa scheme.

Other major employers include Walmart, Intel, IBM, and NVIDIA.

Industry experts warn that the new fee structure could force companies to either cut back on international hires or pass the costs onto consumers, potentially reshaping the dynamics of the global tech labor market.

Political Justification and Economic Implications

In its announcement, the White House argued that H-1B visas have been misused by certain firms to suppress wagesand displace American workers. The statement specifically accused some IT outsourcing companies of manipulating the program to gain unfair advantages.

“Information technology firms in particular have prominently manipulated the H-1B system, significantly harming American workers in computer-related fields,” the announcement read.

Critics, however, argue that the program has been instrumental in driving U.S. innovation by attracting highly skilled engineers, programmers, and innovators from across the globe. Notably, prominent entrepreneurs like Elon Musk and Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger originally entered the U.S. on H-1B visas.

Introduction of the “Gold Card” Visa

Alongside the H-1B overhaul, Trump also unveiled a new “Gold Card” visa program, which will prioritize individuals who bring significant financial contributions to the U.S. economy.

Key highlights of the Gold Card program include:

$1 million contribution for individual applicants.

$2 million contribution for corporations sponsoring applicants.

Fast-tracked residency for entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders deemed beneficial to the national interest.

Analysts say the move reflects a shift toward wealth-based immigration, favoring the ultra-wealthy while making it harder for skilled but less affluent workers to access opportunities in the U.S.

Naija247news Analysis

Trump’s new directives reflect a hardline nationalist approach to immigration—restricting pathways for middle-class professionals while opening doors to wealthy elites.

For Africa, particularly Nigeria, the decision could have mixed consequences:

Brain drain slowdown : With higher costs, U.S. companies may reduce H-1B recruitment from African tech hubs.

Opportunity shift : Canada, the U.K., and Europe may see increased applications from African engineers, doctors, and researchers.

Diaspora impact: African families dependent on U.S. remittances may feel long-term economic pressure if H-1B hiring shrinks.

The policy, therefore, may indirectly reconfigure global migration patterns, altering the balance between the U.S. and other advanced economies competing for skilled African talent.

Reactions and Global Impact

The executive order has triggered mixed reactions:

Proponents argue it will protect American jobs and ensure fair competition.

Critics, including tech leaders and immigrant rights advocates, say it will cripple innovation, undermine U.S. global competitiveness, and drive talent to Canada, Europe, and Asia.

Industry observers warn that if the order withstands legal battles, it could mark one of the most significant overhauls of U.S. immigration policy in decades, redefining the future of the American workforce.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.