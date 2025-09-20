‘Toss him back to South Africa!’ Steve Bannon reignites war on Elon Musk

Lagos, Sept. 19, 2025 (Naija247news) — Former Trump White House strategist and conservative commentator Steve Bannon has reignited his bitter feud with billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk, calling for the Tesla and X (formerly Twitter) owner to be deported to his native South Africa.

Bannon’s explosive comments came Saturday on his podcast War Room, shortly after former U.S. President Donald Trump signed a sweeping executive order requiring American companies to pay a $100,000 annual fee for every employee hired through the H-1B visa program.

The unprecedented order has rattled corporate America, particularly the tech sector, which has historically relied heavily on foreign talent. Analysts say the policy could trigger major cost hikes for Silicon Valley firms while accelerating debates on immigration and the future of U.S. competitiveness.

⚖️ Bannon vs Musk: A Bitter Rivalry

Bannon, who has long opposed the H-1B visa program, framed Musk as the embodiment of what he describes as “foreign exploitation of American labor.”

“He’s totally illegal, he came in on an H-1B scam and then scammed the whole thing about his record,” Bannon alleged, referencing Musk’s entry to the U.S. through a visa program in the 1990s.

“If you want to deport Ilhan Omar, I want Elon ‘Elmo’ tossed out too — back to South Africa. He’s a foreigner taking advantage of foreign labor at the expense of American citizens.”

The verbal assault also tied into recent far-right calls for the deportation of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Somalia, over her outspoken criticism of conservative figures.

📊 The H-1B Debate: Cheap Labor or U.S. Growth Engine?

The H-1B visa program allows U.S. companies to employ highly skilled foreign workers, particularly in technology, healthcare, and research.

• In 2023, Musk’s Tesla alone hired 724 H-1B workers.

• Google, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft collectively brought in tens of thousands under the program.

Supporters argue the system helps fill labor shortages and maintains U.S. innovation leadership. Critics like Bannon, however, describe it as a “form of indentured servitude” that depresses wages for American workers.

Musk, for his part, has repeatedly defended the program, saying he would “go to war on this issue” to protect skilled immigration vital to his companies.

🏛️ Trump’s Executive Order: A Game Changer

Trump’s new executive order, signed late Friday, is considered one of the most dramatic changes to U.S. immigration policy since his presidency.

• Companies must now pay $100,000 annually per H-1B visa holder.

• Analysts predict firms may either shift jobs abroad or increase lobbying pressure to amend the rule.

• U.S. business groups have warned of potential talent flight to Canada, Europe, and Asia.

For Bannon, however, the move is a political victory.

“Given where we were at the beginning of this fight in January… Elon Musk is bleeding out a little bit, isn’t he, from where President Trump has come?” he gloated.

🌍 Wider Political Implications

• For Trump: The order bolsters his “America First” credentials ahead of 2026 midterm campaigns.

• For Musk: It intensifies scrutiny not just on his visa history but also on his corporate dependence on foreign labor.

• For Global Markets: Tech giants face rising costs, and Wall Street is already watching for ripple effects in stock valuations.

📌 Naija247news Analysis

Bannon’s latest salvo highlights the intersection of populist politics, immigration battles, and corporate America’s dependence on foreign talent. With Trump’s fee threatening to rewrite the economics of skilled hiring, the U.S. tech sector may now face a historic reshuffle.

For Elon Musk, already navigating controversies from Tesla recalls to X platform struggles, the political heat may only intensify.

