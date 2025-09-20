Menu
Tinubu Congratulates FAAN’s Kuku on Election as ACI Africa VP

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

20, September 2025

President Bola Tinubu has extended his congratulations to Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), following her election as Vice-President of Airports Council International (ACI) Africa. The President praised Kuku’s leadership and foresight, highlighting her significant contributions to the aviation industry.

A Notable Achievement

Kuku’s election was ratified during the 34th ACI Africa General Assembly in Lusaka, Zambia. This achievement underscores her expertise and commitment to aviation excellence. As Vice-President of ACI Africa, Kuku will play a crucial role in shaping the future of African aviation.

Global Recognition

Under Kuku’s leadership, FAAN has made significant strides in ensuring safe, efficient, and high-standard air transport services in Nigeria. The Presidency noted that Kuku’s new role will further enhance Nigeria’s contributions to global aviation and consolidate reforms in the sector.

Impact on Nigerian Aviation

Kuku’s leadership role in ACI Africa will likely have a positive impact on Nigerian aviation, attracting investments and expertise to the sector. Her experience and network will be invaluable in promoting Nigeria’s aviation interests globally.

Mrs. Kuku’s election is a testament to her dedication and expertise in aviation management. As she takes on her new role, Nigerians look forward to the positive impact of her leadership on the country’s aviation industry.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

