President Tinubu to Buhari family: We will continue to uphold Buhari’s legacies; attends Senator Yari’s son’s wedding

Kaduna, Nigeria (Naija247news) – September 20, 2025 – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday paid a condolence visit to the Kaduna residence of Nigeria’s late President Muhammadu Buhari, assuring the bereaved family and Nigerians that his administration would continue to preserve and advance the legacies of the former leader.

The President, who was warmly received by former First Lady Aisha Buhari, their son Yusuf, and other family members, described Buhari’s passing as a painful national loss but one that leaves behind a strong moral and political foundation for the country.

“We are here to assure you that you are not alone in grief. A loss in flesh is not a loss in spirit. The spirit he left with us is one of hard work, patriotism, and honesty. We assure you and the family that we will continue with our leader’s legacy and the mark he made for Nigeria,” Tinubu said.

Speaking in an emotional tone, Aisha Buhari expressed gratitude to the President, the First Lady, and senior government officials for their support during the period of mourning. She prayed for peace, unity, and stability in Nigeria while urging citizens to uphold the values her late husband embodied—honesty, integrity, and justice.

The President was accompanied by a powerful entourage including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, Governors Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Babagana Zulum (Borno), and Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto). Also in the delegation were Finance Minister Wale Edun, Budget and Planning Minister Atiku Bagudu, Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle, and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

Tinubu Attends Yari Family Wedding

Before visiting the Buhari residence, President Tinubu attended the wedding of Nasirudeen Abdulaziz Yari, son of Senator Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara West), at the historic Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna.

The marriage, conducted by Dr. Muhammad Suleiman, Chief Imam of the mosque, was solemnized after the payment of a ₦1 million dowry, confirmed by the bride’s representative, Ibrahim Ashiru. President Tinubu personally received the groom’s hand in marriage on behalf of the Yari family.

In his remarks, Tinubu commended both families for preserving Islamic traditions and urged the new couple, Nasirudeen and Safiyya Shehu Idris, to build their union on “faith, love, and mutual respect.”

The colourful ceremony attracted dignitaries from across the country, including political leaders, traditional rulers, and captains of industry. Prayers for President Tinubu and the nation were offered by Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau and the officiating cleric.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.