Politics & Governance

Presidency Hits Back at ADC Over Rivers Emergency Rule

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

20, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Presidency has responded to criticism from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over President Bola Tinubu’s decision to impose a state of emergency in Rivers State. In a statement, Chief Sunday Dare, Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, defended the President’s actions, citing Section 305 of the Nigerian Constitution.

Constitutional Basis

Dare emphasized that the President’s intervention was guided by the Constitution, which empowers him to act when law and order are under grave threat. He noted that Tinubu’s actions restored stability, democratic institutions, and peace to the state.

Response to ADC Criticism

The ADC had accused Tinubu of autocracy and manipulation, but the Presidency dismissed these claims as “nuisance politics” and “late pontification”. Dare stated that the President’s intervention prevented bloodshed and restored governance in Rivers State.

Restoration of Peace

The Presidency highlighted that Tinubu’s actions shielded officials from chaos and reinstated them once order was restored. Dare added that the President’s commitment to federalism is evident in his past actions as a Governor, making it laughable to accuse him of undermining state autonomy.

The Presidency’s defense of President Tinubu’s decision to impose a state of emergency in Rivers State underscores the complexities of governance in Nigeria. As the country navigates the delicate balance between state autonomy and federal intervention, the President’s actions will be closely watched by citizens and critics alike.

