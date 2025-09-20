PDP Warns Members Against Sabotaging Congresses

20, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State has warned its members against sabotaging the upcoming congresses scheduled for September 20 and 27. The party’s Legal Adviser, Nura Bello, disclosed that a Disciplinary Committee has been set up at the national level to deal with members engaging in anti-party activities or sabotaging the congresses.

Sabotage Allegations

The PDP accused some of its members in Kebbi State of fueling a court case that sought to suspend the congresses. A court order circulating on social media reportedly directed the suspension of congresses in Kano and Kebbi States. However, the PDP swiftly engaged legal counsel and got the order vacated due to lack of jurisdiction and misrepresentation of facts.

Disciplinary Action

The party warned that it will not hesitate to discipline members found undermining the process, emphasizing that the congresses will proceed as planned. Bello urged party members to come out in large numbers to participate in the congresses, reaffirming the party’s commitment to conducting the exercise as scheduled.

Party Unity

The PDP’s move to discipline erring members is seen as a bid to strengthen party unity and ensure a smooth congress. The party’s leadership is determined to conduct a free and fair exercise, and any attempts to sabotage the process will be dealt with decisively.

The PDP’s warning to its members serves as a reminder that the party will not tolerate any form of sabotage or anti-party activities. As the congresses approach, the party’s resolve to conduct a free and fair exercise will be put to the test. Will the PDP succeed in its bid to strengthen its internal democracy, or will the sabotage allegations derail the process? Only time will tell.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.