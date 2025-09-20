Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

PDP Warns Members Against Sabotaging Congresses

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

20, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State has warned its members against sabotaging the upcoming congresses scheduled for September 20 and 27. The party’s Legal Adviser, Nura Bello, disclosed that a Disciplinary Committee has been set up at the national level to deal with members engaging in anti-party activities or sabotaging the congresses.

Sabotage Allegations

The PDP accused some of its members in Kebbi State of fueling a court case that sought to suspend the congresses. A court order circulating on social media reportedly directed the suspension of congresses in Kano and Kebbi States. However, the PDP swiftly engaged legal counsel and got the order vacated due to lack of jurisdiction and misrepresentation of facts.

Disciplinary Action

The party warned that it will not hesitate to discipline members found undermining the process, emphasizing that the congresses will proceed as planned. Bello urged party members to come out in large numbers to participate in the congresses, reaffirming the party’s commitment to conducting the exercise as scheduled.

Party Unity

The PDP’s move to discipline erring members is seen as a bid to strengthen party unity and ensure a smooth congress. The party’s leadership is determined to conduct a free and fair exercise, and any attempts to sabotage the process will be dealt with decisively.

The PDP’s warning to its members serves as a reminder that the party will not tolerate any form of sabotage or anti-party activities. As the congresses approach, the party’s resolve to conduct a free and fair exercise will be put to the test. Will the PDP succeed in its bid to strengthen its internal democracy, or will the sabotage allegations derail the process? Only time will tell.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Fubara Under Pressure to Sack Ibas’ Appointees, Seek Tinubu’s Assurance
Next article
APC’s Bala Ibrahim Confident of 2027 Victory Amid PDP’s Handover Note Advice
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

‘How pregnant woman was rescued’ — eyewitnesses speak on Afriland Towers fire

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that tragedy struck the heart of Lagos...

NCAA threatens to sanction Qatar Airways, Saudi Air for violating consumer protection laws

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)...

EiE takes #myLGA project to Ekiti ahead of 2026 guber poll

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE Nigeria)...

EXCLUSIVE: What Nigeria will push for at UNGA

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that as world leaders converge in New...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

‘How pregnant woman was rescued’ — eyewitnesses speak on Afriland Towers fire

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that tragedy struck the heart of Lagos...

NCAA threatens to sanction Qatar Airways, Saudi Air for violating consumer protection laws

Business & Economy 0
Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)...

EiE takes #myLGA project to Ekiti ahead of 2026 guber poll

Inside Nigeria 0
Naija247news reports that Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE Nigeria)...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria