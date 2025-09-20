Nigeria’s Oil Output Rises to 1.63mbpd in August, Hits 96% of OPEC Quota

Lagos, Sept. 20, 2025 — Naija247news — Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, long regarded as the lifeline of Africa’s biggest economy, showed modest resilience in August 2025 as crude oil and condensate production averaged 1.63 million barrels per day (mbpd). This was a year-on-year improvement from 1.58mbpd recorded in the same month of 2024, according to data released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Crude Oil Production Gains, Condensates Weaken

Breaking down the figures, Nigeria pumped 1.43mbpd of crude oil in August, representing 96% of the country’s OPEC quota of 1.5mbpd. Compared with August 2024, this was a significant 5.47% increase, rising from 1.36mbpd.

In contrast, condensate output — which falls outside OPEC restrictions — declined to 197,229 barrels per day, down from 220,435bpd in the previous year. The drop reflects ongoing challenges in sustaining non-OPEC-linked production, which typically provides an additional cushion for government revenues.

A Month-on-Month Dip

Despite the year-on-year improvement, production volumes weakened on a monthly basis. Combined crude and condensate output fell by 4.7%, sliding from 1.71mbpd in July 2025. Crude oil specifically dropped by 4.8%, down from 1.5mbpd in July.

The NUPRC attributed this short-term setback to unscheduled maintenance at an oil facility, which temporarily disrupted production flows. Data shows that daily production in August fluctuated between a low of 1.59mbpd and a high of 1.85mbpd, underscoring the volatility that continues to characterise Nigeria’s upstream sector.

Terminals Driving Nigeria’s Oil

Nigeria’s four key export terminals were central to output levels in August:

Forcados Terminal led with 8.99 million barrels, including 8.08m barrels of crude oil and 915,200 barrels of condensates.

Bonny Terminal followed, producing 6.26m barrels (5.8m crude; 418,270 condensates).

Qua Iboe Terminal recorded 4.99m barrels, almost entirely crude oil at 4.94m barrels, with just 50,500 condensates.

Escravos Oil Terminal contributed 4.18m barrels, of which 4.08m barrels was crude and 107,000 barrels condensate.

These terminals remain critical to Nigeria’s export earnings, as nearly 90% of the country’s foreign exchange inflows are tied to crude oil sales.

Economic Significance

While the August output reflects progress toward meeting OPEC commitments, Nigeria’s performance remains fragile. The country has struggled in recent years with oil theft, pipeline vandalism, underinvestment, and operational disruptions that have kept production below potential.

At 96% of its OPEC quota, Nigeria is performing better than in past years when compliance lagged. However, the decline in condensates reduces fiscal flexibility, especially given the government’s heavy dependence on petroleum receipts to fund the budget and stabilise the naira.

For policymakers, sustaining and scaling production is critical. Each barrel lost translates directly to reduced foreign exchange earnings, further straining a fragile economy already weighed down by inflation, subsidy reforms, and investor skepticism.

Investor Confidence and Policy Risks

Industry watchers argue that consistent production above 1.6mbpd could help restore some investor confidence in the sector. However, they warn that without reforms to address pipeline security, contract sanctity, and regulatory bottlenecks, Nigeria risks falling behind its African peers like Angola, which is attracting new investment flows.

As global demand shifts with the energy transition, Nigeria must also balance short-term revenue needs with long-term diversification. The broader concern is that even with higher output, revenues could still be undermined by weak oil prices or further exchange rate pressures.

Looking Ahead

The August figures provide some encouragement, showing that Nigeria can operate near its OPEC ceiling when facilities run smoothly. Yet the month-on-month decline is a reminder of how fragile that progress remains.

For Nigeria’s economy, oil still carries outsized importance. The challenge ahead is not just hitting quotas, but translating production stability into real economic gains that reduce fiscal deficits, strengthen reserves, and rebuild investor trust.

