Nigerian Stock Market Closes Week on High Note as ASI Surges Past 141,000 Mark

Naija247news reports that the Nigerian equities market ended the trading week on a bullish note as the All-Share Index (ASI) posted a weekly gain of 1,299.66 points, closing at 141,845.35 on Friday, 19th September 2025.

According to Naija247news, this represents a 0.92% increase from the previous week’s close of 140,545.69, marking a continued show of resilience by the local bourse amid mixed global economic signals. The ASI has now comfortably remained above the 140,000 benchmark for a second consecutive week.

Naija247news gathered that the market rally was largely driven by sustained investor interest in consumer goods stocks and notable upward movement in ARADEL shares, which buoyed overall market sentiment.

Naija247news understands that despite the positive trajectory in the index, the total volume of shares exchanged during the week declined. Investors traded approximately 2.7 billion shares during the week under review, a slight pullback from the 3.19 billion shares exchanged in the previous trading week.

According to Naija247news, market analysts attributed the reduced trading volume to a cautious approach by institutional investors, who are recalibrating portfolios ahead of the third-quarter earnings season, while retail participation remained relatively steady.

Naija247news reports that the week’s market performance reinforces investor confidence in the broader fundamentals of the Nigerian equities market, especially within the consumer goods sector, which has seen renewed interest following improved half-year earnings and a more stable macroeconomic outlook.

Meanwhile, market stakeholders continue to keep an eye on economic indicators such as inflation, interest rates, and the naira-dollar exchange rate, all of which are expected to influence investor appetite in the coming weeks.

Naija247news gathered that market operators are optimistic that the current bullish trend could be sustained if key sectors such as banking and industrial goods also post positive performance in the near term.

As the market heads into a new trading week, analysts urge investors to adopt a selective and informed investment strategy, focusing on fundamentally sound stocks with strong upside potential.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.