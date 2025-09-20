Nigeria Lawmakers Push to Shift Oil Contract Authority from NNPC to NUPRC Amid Transparency Concerns

Naija247news – Abuja (Sept. 19, 2025) – Nigeria’s oil industry faces fresh upheaval as lawmakers advance a proposal to strip the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) of its long-standing authority over oil contracts and transfer that power to the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The plan, if implemented, would represent the most significant industry shake-up since the 2021 Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which was designed to streamline governance and revenue management across the sector.

Lawmakers Target “Opaque Deductions”

Supporters of the reform argue that removing NNPC’s decisive role in managing production-sharing contracts and joint venture agreements is necessary to plug “statutory leakages and opaque deductions” that have cost the treasury billions of naira.

For years, NNPC has operated as both commercial player and contract gatekeeper, creating what critics call a structural conflict that undermined accountability. Proponents say vesting authority in NUPRC would boost transparency, improve revenue inflows, and limit the discretion of NNPC executives.

Conflict of Interest and Investor Risks

However, industry observers warn that the shift could backfire. Granting NUPRC both regulatory oversight and contracting powers may create new conflicts of interest, effectively making the commission “judge and jury” over the same deals it supervises.

International oil companies, already wary of Nigeria’s shifting policy environment, may resist contract revisions or take disputes to court. Analysts caution that legal battles could deter fresh investments at a time when Nigeria’s crude output remains far below OPEC quotas due to theft, pipeline vandalism, and underinvestment.

Sector at a Crossroads

Nigeria has been producing well below its capacity, with daily output hovering around 1.3 million barrels per day against an OPEC allocation closer to 1.8 million. Efforts to revive domestic refining are underway, with the Warri refinery restarting operations and the Dangote refinery ramping up production after decades of fuel import dependence.

The reform debate reflects Abuja’s urgency to shore up public finances, as oil still accounts for the bulk of government revenue despite global moves toward energy transition.

Naija247news Analysis

The potential transfer of oil contract authority from NNPC to NUPRC highlights a deeper battle over control, transparency, and investor confidence in Nigeria’s most vital sector.

For government : The shift could close leakages and improve fiscal discipline.

For investors : It raises uncertainty over the sanctity of contracts in an already high-risk environment.

For citizens: If successful, the change may boost oil revenues, but if mishandled, it could slow investment and deepen Nigeria’s energy challenges.

The outcome of this legislative push may define whether the Petroleum Industry Act delivers on its transparency promises or becomes another chapter in Nigeria’s long struggle with oil sector reform.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.