NCAA threatens to sanction Qatar Airways, Saudi Air for violating consumer protection laws

Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a stern warning to Qatar Airways over what it describes as repeated violations of Nigeria’s consumer protection regulations and the contemptuous treatment of Nigerian passengers.

Naija247news gathered that the accusation stems from a recent incident involving a Nigerian passenger detained in Doha for 18 hours following an unverified allegation of harassment made by a Qatar Airways cabin crew member.

According to Naija247news, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at NCAA, Michael Achimugu, disclosed in a post on X that the airline has consistently disregarded the provisions of Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023, which outline obligations concerning passenger rights and treatment.

Naija247news understands that the specific case involved a Nigerian man travelling with his wife from Lagos to the United States via Doha. A cabin crew member accused the passenger of inappropriately touching her during boarding. The allegation was not reported in Lagos but was later made upon arrival in Doha, leading to the man’s arrest.

Naija247news reports that the passenger was held in detention for 18 hours, during which his wife was left unattended and distressed. The man was reportedly forced to sign a legal document written only in Arabic and later had to purchase a separate ticket to continue his journey after Qatar Airways refused to fly him to his final destination.

Achimugu stated that the actions of the airline amount to a gross violation of consumer rights, adding that such treatment would no longer be tolerated by Nigerian authorities.

According to Naija247news, the NCAA also accused Qatar Airways’ Nigeria Country Manager of deliberately avoiding meetings with the authority, instead delegating junior staff and ignoring formal regulatory communications, including a Letter of Investigation (LOI).

“We will apply appropriate and stiff penalties against the airlines that, in perpetuity, fail to comply,” Achimugu warned, while stressing that all foreign carriers operating in Nigeria must respect bilateral air service agreements (BASAs) and comply fully with local regulations.

Naija247news understands that other international airlines, including Royal Air Maroc and Saudi Air, have also been cautioned by the NCAA and could face heavy sanctions for similar infractions.

Achimugu reiterated that the NCAA’s commitment to passenger welfare is non-negotiable, and airlines must not apply double standards in their operations across jurisdictions.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.