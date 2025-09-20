NACAT accuses police of detaining activist for criticising Oborevwori

Naija247news reports that the Network Against Corruption and Anti-Drug Trafficking (NACAT) has strongly criticised what it describes as the “unlawful and unconstitutional” detention of prominent journalist and activist, Fejiro Oliver.

According to Naija247news, Oliver, a well-known whistleblower and critic of the Delta State Government, was arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force on Thursday in Abuja under controversial circumstances.

Naija247news understands that NACAT’s operations manager, Stanley Ugagbe, issued a press statement on Saturday alleging that Oliver’s arrest was orchestrated at the behest of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, as a retaliatory move against the journalist’s anti-corruption investigations.

“This is not just an unlawful detention; it is a brazen act of political persecution aimed at silencing a fearless voice against corruption,” the statement read.

Naija247news gathered that Oliver’s work has frequently exposed high-level corruption and misconduct in government institutions, making him a target for those seeking to maintain impunity.

The group warned that the continued detention of Oliver represents not only an attack on an individual but a wider threat to civil liberties, press freedom, and democratic governance in Nigeria.

“When those who speak truth to power are criminalised, democracy itself is under siege,” the group said. “This kind of executive overreach and lawlessness must not be allowed to stand. The police should be guardians of the law, not enforcers of political vendettas.”

According to Naija247news, NACAT called on the federal government, civil society organisations, and the international community not to remain silent in the face of what it described as growing intolerance of dissent in Nigeria.

Naija247news reports that the group demanded the “immediate and unconditional release” of Oliver, stating that “the rights of citizens must not be trampled upon under any guise.”

Repeated attempts by Naija247news to reach Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, were unsuccessful as she did not respond to calls or messages at the time of filing this report.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.