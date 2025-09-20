MTN and the Illusion of Progress By Hon. Chief Joseph Chukwuma Ikunna

By Hon. Chief Joseph Chukwuma Ikunna | September 20, 2025

Let’s be honest: what’s happening with MTN Nigeria isn’t growth — it’s decline dressed up as success. Investors see the truth in their portfolios. Shares have lost value, yet the government prefers to parade numbers that collapse under scrutiny.

Back in December 2022, MTN Nigeria’s market capitalization stood at roughly ₦4.367 trillion ($10.4 billion). If the economy were truly on the rise, 2023 should have delivered a 40% jump to around $14.56 billion, followed by another 40% climb in 2024 to $20.4 billion — numbers comparable with global telecom growth.

Instead, today’s touted ₦10 trillion market cap barely amounts to $6.5 billion, a 40% collapse since May 2023 — over $4 billion wiped out. And yet officials present this as progress.

Global Comparisons

While Nigeria backslides, the world races ahead:

AT&T – $268B

China Mobile – $242B

Verizon – $207B

Deutsche Telekom – $167B

NTT – $177B

Asian telecom giants like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are powering ahead, driven by booming markets and 5G investments. In contrast, Nigeria watches investors flee, innovation stall, and growth opportunities evaporate.

The global telecom market is projected to grow at 6.5% CAGR from 2025 to 2030, nearing $3 trillion, with Asia Pacific leading the boom. Yet Nigeria, once a bright spot for African telecoms, is stuck in stagnation.

The Bigger Picture

The Nigerian economy is on life support. Businesses are suffocated, investors are wary, and the government continues to tax the formal economy heavily, pushing more Nigerians into the informal sector. The result is not prosperity but deeper economic fragility.

So next time officials parade MTN’s “performance” as a win, remember: it is not evidence of progress. It is proof of economic rot dressed as reform.

