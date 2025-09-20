‘How pregnant woman was rescued’ — eyewitnesses speak on Afriland Towers fire

Naija247news reports that tragedy struck the heart of Lagos on September 16 when a fire engulfed the Afriland Towers building, leaving at least 10 people dead, including employees of the United Capital and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). The six-storey commercial complex, located in the city’s bustling business district, became the scene of an extraordinary rescue effort led not by first responders, but by street urchins and local traders.

Naija247news understands that the fire originated from the inverter room in the basement and quickly spread through the building, filling stairwells and hallways with thick smoke. Panic ensued as workers, some trapped on upper floors, clung to windows, desperate for help.

According to Naija247news, in the absence of immediate formal rescue intervention, ordinary citizens, including street boys known locally as agberos, sprang into action. Using ladders and sheer human resolve, they navigated smoke-filled stairwells, rescuing unconscious victims and even a pregnant woman who had collapsed from smoke inhalation.

Aderinola Ojo, one of the volunteers involved in the rescue, told local media he personally carried out four victims, all unconscious. “We weren’t compensated. We did it out of empathy,” Naija247news gathered from his statement.

Ganiyat Olatunbosun, a sachet liquor seller stationed opposite the building, also praised the agberos for their bravery. Naija247news understands that despite their rough appearance and social stigma, these young men mounted ladders, broke windows, and helped evacuate trapped workers, some of whom were unconscious.

Sadly, the heroic efforts weren’t enough to save everyone. Naija247news gathered that 10 employees perished in the fire, six from United Capital and four from FIRS. Among them was Sunday Jatto David, an assistant director with FIRS, who reportedly came to the building to hand over to a successor. Also lost was George Faith Ekelikhostse, another assistant director, who tragically died just days before her 58th birthday.

Naija247news reports that one victim fell headfirst onto concrete while attempting to jump to safety, missing the foam cushion below. He was briefly revived at the scene but later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the tragedy, UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu cut short his U.S. trip to mourn the victims. United Capital announced a memorial service in honour of their deceased staff.

“Our departed colleagues were an integral part of our company and family,” the company said, according to Naija247news. “We extend our heartfelt condolences and will provide every possible support to their families.”

This tragic incident not only highlights lapses in emergency preparedness but also unveils the deep humanity that can emerge in moments of crisis, where barriers of class and identity fall away, and empathy takes centre stage.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.