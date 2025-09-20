Governor Umo Eno Charts New Path for Sustainable Electricity in Akwa Ibom

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has taken a decisive step toward rewriting the story of power access in the state, unveiling a comprehensive roadmap that places people, fairness, and sustainability at its core. For decades, reliable electricity has remained one of Nigeria’s most elusive promises—frustrating businesses, crippling industries, and leaving households in the dark. At the closing ceremony of the Electricity Summit at Four Points by Sheraton, Ikot Ekpene, Governor Eno announced bold reforms aimed at transforming this long-standing challenge into a story of hope and opportunity.

At the heart of the plan are two new institutions: the Akwa Ibom State Electricity Regulatory Commission (AKSERC) and the Akwa Ibom State Electrification Agency (AISEA). Together, they represent the state’s attempt to shift electricity from the realm of political rhetoric to a professionally managed, transparent, and accountable system. The Commission will be charged with setting fair tariffs, granting transparent licenses, and providing independent oversight. Meanwhile, AISEA will be tasked with a deeply human mission—delivering electricity to towns, villages, and underserved communities that for too long have lived in the shadows of progress.

Governor Eno emphasized urgency, promising that the boards of both agencies will be constituted within a month. “While our ambition is long-term, we must set the ball rolling immediately,” he said, inviting qualified Akwa Ibom professionals to apply through the ARISE Employment Portal. In a state where opportunities are often entangled with politics, his words carried reassurance: “This is purely a professional assignment. The recruitment exercise will be done transparently, and only those who are technically qualified will be taken.”

Beyond regulation, the roadmap envisions a rebirth of Ibom Power Company, the state’s power generation firm. Plans are underway to rehabilitate and commercialize it, raise fresh capital, and create the Akwa Ibom Electricity Distribution Company to upgrade and expand the state’s power distribution network. By licensing both companies, Akwa Ibom will launch its own electricity market, with the state retaining majority ownership.

For ordinary citizens, these promises translate into something deeply personal: light in homes where students currently read by candlelight, reliable power for traders who spend daily earnings on fuel, and hope for industries whose machines have long stood idle. The governor acknowledged these human realities, stressing that electricity should no longer be a barrier to growth.

The roadmap also carries a forward-looking promise—renewable energy integration. At least 20 percent of future power is expected to come from clean sources. In a world where climate change looms large, this is not just policy but a moral responsibility to the next generation.

To strengthen consumer trust, a Consumer Bill of Rights will be published and enforced, guaranteeing fair treatment, accountability by licensees, and protection of electricity assets from vandalism and theft. For many, this could mark the first time they feel truly seen and protected in their relationship with power providers.

Governor Eno was clear-eyed about the challenge, stressing that government cannot walk this journey alone. “Success will come from partnerships—with the private sector, with our federal counterparts, with development finance institutions, with investors and licensees, and with you, the people of Akwa Ibom,” he said.

His vision is ambitious: by 2034, every household in Akwa Ibom should have quality electricity. But even more striking was the emotional undertone of his words—an insistence that Akwa Ibom could become a model for electricity reform in Nigeria, inspiring other states to break free from dependency and take control of their power future.

The summit drew participation from representatives of Enugu, Abia, Cross River, and Bayelsa states, as well as delegates from the federal government. Governor Eno singled out Ekemini Umoh, an Akwa Ibom daughter based in Europe, for her passionate contributions, describing her as an example of the global excellence that the state can tap into.

In a nation where darkness has often been a metaphor for despair, the governor’s roadmap felt like more than policy. It was a promise—a vision of homes lit, industries revived, and communities empowered. For the people of Akwa Ibom, the journey to reliable electricity may still be long, but for the first time in a generation, the path forward seems clearer than ever.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.