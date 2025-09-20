Fubara Under Pressure to Sack Ibas’ Appointees, Seek Tinubu’s Assurance

20, September 2025/Naija 247news

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has called on Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara to dismiss all appointees installed by Sole Administrator Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas during his six-month suspension. Eze also wants Fubara to seek assurance from President Bola Tinubu that he won’t face impeachment.

The Demand

Eze’s demand comes amid a brewing crisis in Rivers State, sparked by a state of emergency declared by President Tinubu. The Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, had suspended all political officeholders and appointees in the state, citing executive powers granted by the President.

Fubara’s Predicament

Fubara is facing mounting pressure to take decisive action against Ibas’ appointees, who are seen as a threat to his administration. Eze’s call for Fubara to seek assurance from Tinubu is also seen as a bid to stabilize the political landscape in Rivers State.

Reabsorbing Assembly Members

Eze also suggested that members of the State Assembly who resigned or worked with Fubara should be reabsorbed. This move is seen as an attempt to heal the wounds of the recent political crisis in the state.

The crisis in Rivers State has taken a new turn with Eze’s demand for Fubara to sack Ibas’ appointees and seek Tinubu’s assurance. As the situation continues to unfold, one thing is certain: the fate of Rivers State hangs in the balance, and the next move by Fubara will be crucial in determining the state’s future.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.