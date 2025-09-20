Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Fubara Under Pressure to Sack Ibas’ Appointees, Seek Tinubu’s Assurance

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

20, September 2025/Naija 247news

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has called on Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara to dismiss all appointees installed by Sole Administrator Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas during his six-month suspension. Eze also wants Fubara to seek assurance from President Bola Tinubu that he won’t face impeachment.

The Demand

Eze’s demand comes amid a brewing crisis in Rivers State, sparked by a state of emergency declared by President Tinubu. The Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, had suspended all political officeholders and appointees in the state, citing executive powers granted by the President.

Fubara’s Predicament

Fubara is facing mounting pressure to take decisive action against Ibas’ appointees, who are seen as a threat to his administration. Eze’s call for Fubara to seek assurance from Tinubu is also seen as a bid to stabilize the political landscape in Rivers State.

Reabsorbing Assembly Members

Eze also suggested that members of the State Assembly who resigned or worked with Fubara should be reabsorbed. This move is seen as an attempt to heal the wounds of the recent political crisis in the state.

The crisis in Rivers State has taken a new turn with Eze’s demand for Fubara to sack Ibas’ appointees and seek Tinubu’s assurance. As the situation continues to unfold, one thing is certain: the fate of Rivers State hangs in the balance, and the next move by Fubara will be crucial in determining the state’s future.

(Www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Wole Soyinka Backs Campaign to Honor Igbo Ancestors 223 Years After Tragic Resistance
Next article
PDP Warns Members Against Sabotaging Congresses
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

‘How pregnant woman was rescued’ — eyewitnesses speak on Afriland Towers fire

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that tragedy struck the heart of Lagos...

NCAA threatens to sanction Qatar Airways, Saudi Air for violating consumer protection laws

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)...

EiE takes #myLGA project to Ekiti ahead of 2026 guber poll

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE Nigeria)...

EXCLUSIVE: What Nigeria will push for at UNGA

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that as world leaders converge in New...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

‘How pregnant woman was rescued’ — eyewitnesses speak on Afriland Towers fire

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that tragedy struck the heart of Lagos...

NCAA threatens to sanction Qatar Airways, Saudi Air for violating consumer protection laws

Business & Economy 0
Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)...

EiE takes #myLGA project to Ekiti ahead of 2026 guber poll

Inside Nigeria 0
Naija247news reports that Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE Nigeria)...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria