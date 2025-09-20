EXCLUSIVE: What Nigeria will push for at UNGA

Naija247news reports that as world leaders converge in New York for the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Nigeria is taking bold steps to assert its position on key global issues including UN Security Council reform, financial justice, development cooperation, and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Naija247news understands that the high-level general debate of the UNGA will commence on September 23 and run through September 29. This year’s session, themed “Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights,” coincides with the institution’s 80th anniversary.

According to Naija247news, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to speak on September 24, as the 17th leader on the second day of the general debate. However, if he fails to attend in person, Vice President Kashim Shettima will lead a “strong delegation,” as described by Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar.

Naija247news gathered that Nigeria’s participation will be anchored on five major demands, including permanent representation on the UN Security Council (UNSC), reforms of global financial institutions, a fresh approach to development cooperation, condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza, and the launch of a new democracy initiative for Africa.

Push for Permanent UNSC Seat

Nigeria is renewing its long-standing push for permanent representation on the UNSC. Tuggar noted that up to 70 percent of the Council’s agenda concerns African conflicts — yet no African nation holds a permanent seat.

“It’s a natural progression,” Tuggar said, citing Nigeria’s peacekeeping legacy and leadership in the African Union. Naija247news understands that while some African countries are advocating for a rotational model, Nigeria is rejecting this, arguing that it already bears the weight of continental leadership.

Reforming Global Financial Structures

Naija247news reports that Nigeria is also calling for reforms to the Bretton Woods institutions, the IMF and World Bank, which many developing nations say perpetuate global inequality.

“We’re pushing for the UN tax reform framework because multinational corporations are exploiting the developing world,” Tuggar said.

Development Cooperation and Funding

To access more development finance, Naija247news gathered that Nigeria is revamping its project preparation processes to ensure better bankability and accountability. Tuggar disclosed that Nigeria would also call for increased UN funding to support AU-led peacekeeping missions.

Condemnation of Israeli Actions in Gaza

Naija247news understands that Nigeria will again reiterate its support for a two-state solution amid what a recent UN report called Israeli genocide in Gaza. The death toll from the conflict now exceeds 64,000, according to health authorities in the region.

Democracy, Africa’s Way

Naija247news reports that Nigeria will also unveil a new UN-backed regional initiative for “geometric democracy,” allowing African nations to develop democratic institutions at their own pace. The model, already supported by the UNDP, offers a flexible framework suited to local contexts.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.