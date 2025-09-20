EiE takes #myLGA project to Ekiti ahead of 2026 guber poll

Naija247news reports that Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE Nigeria) has extended its grassroots-focused civic engagement initiative, the #myLGA project, to Ekiti State in a strategic move aimed at deepening local accountability and transparency ahead of the 2026 governorship elections.

Naija247news gathered that the expansion is supported by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) through the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room. The initiative is designed to shift citizens’ focus from federal authorities in Abuja to local governments, where service delivery often has the most direct impact on daily life.

Naija247news understands that the project will establish #OfficeOfTheCitizen help desks across six Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Ekiti State: Ikole, Ido/Osi, Ado-Ekiti, Ijero, Ekiti South-West, and Ikere. These LGAs were selected for their mix of urban and rural communities and the significant federal allocations they receive.

According to Naija247news, EiE is partnering with the Peace Building and Human Development Centre (PHD Centre) and the New Initiative for Social Development (NISD) for local implementation.

Ufuoma Nnamdi-Udeh, EiE’s Deputy Executive Director (Programmes), said the project has demonstrated effectiveness in other states, noting that genuine political transformation begins at the community level.

“These experiences have reinforced a simple truth: all politics is local. Voter registration, election results management, governance, and legitimacy all begin at the grassroots. When citizens engage, leaders are compelled to serve,” she said.

Naija247news reports that Akindeji Aromaye, EiE’s Senior Media Associate, emphasised that the project addresses a long-standing gap in Nigeria’s governance conversation.

“For years, accountability discussions in Nigeria have focused on Abuja. States and local governments have mostly escaped scrutiny. The #myLGA project is a deliberate attempt to correct that,” Aromaye said.

Naija247news understands that the timing of the project’s rollout is particularly significant as political attention begins to shift towards the 2026 governorship election in Ekiti. EiE is positioning civic engagement at the grassroots as essential to building responsive governance and credible elections.

According to Naija247news, the #myLGA project aims to empower citizens to demand transparency and effective governance, especially in areas where federal allocations are received but little development is seen.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.