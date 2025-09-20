APC’s Bala Ibrahim Confident of 2027 Victory Amid PDP’s Handover Note Advice

20, September 2025/Naija 247news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Bala Ibrahim, has expressed confidence in the party’s ability to win the 2027 elections, despite the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) advice to President Bola Tinubu to prepare a handover note. Ibrahim attributed the APC’s chances of victory to its track record and policies.

APC’s Track Record

Ibrahim highlighted the APC’s achievements, citing its governance and policies as evidence of its capability to lead Nigeria. He emphasized that the party’s record will speak louder than opposition strategies, reassuring Nigerians of the APC’s commitment to their welfare.

PDP’s Handover Note Advice

The PDP had advised President Tinubu to prepare a handover note, predicting that Nigerians will not renew the APC’s mandate in 2027. However, Ibrahim’s response suggests that the APC is confident in its ability to win the elections, despite the PDP’s claims.

The 2027 elections are shaping up to be a contentious battle between the APC and PDP. As both parties engage in rhetoric and positioning, Nigerian voters will be closely watching their policies and leadership. Will the APC’s track record be enough to secure victory, or will the PDP’s predictions come to pass?

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.