All On Commits $1.5m to Hinckley for Nigeria’s First Battery Recycling Facility

Naija247news – Lagos, Sept. 20, 2025 – In a landmark move for Nigeria’s clean energy transition, Hinckley E-Waste Recycling Limited has secured a $1.5 million equity investment from All On, the Shell-backed impact investment company. The funding will support the development of Nigeria’s first large-scale battery recycling facilities, marking a milestone in sustainable energy and waste management.

Recycling Lithium-Ion and Lead-Acid Batteries

Hinckley will channel the investment into constructing advanced plants for the recycling of lithium-ion and used lead-acid batteries. These facilities will be the first of their kind in Nigeria, offering a structured response to the growing volume of e-waste driven by solar energy adoption.

“All On’s investment in Hinckley reflects our commitment to building a sustainable battery supply chain that promotes local value creation, environmental stewardship, and inclusive growth,” said Caroline Eboumbou, CEO of All On.

Addressing Nigeria’s E-Waste Crisis

E-waste is one of the fastest-growing global waste streams, and Nigeria has become a hotspot, importing millions of tonnes of second-hand electronics annually. With no robust formal recycling systems, informal operators often resort to open burning and acid leaching, releasing toxins such as lead and cadmium into communities.

The UN estimates that only 17% of global e-waste is formally recycled. By formalizing the process, Hinckley aims to reduce health hazards while also supporting thousands of Nigerians who currently work in unsafe, informal recycling systems.

“Harnessing proper recycling methods can reduce risks while creating a value chain that generates jobs and improves environmental standards,” said Adrian Clews, CEO of Hinckley.

Lower Costs, More Jobs, Cleaner Energy

The project is expected to reduce the cost of solar products by recovering and reusing critical materials. At the same time, it will create employment opportunities across collection, processing, and logistics, aligning with Nigeria’s ambition to expand renewable energy access to underserved households.

“This investment ensures that mass adoption of renewable energy systems will not come at the cost of environmental degradation,” added Oluseye Bassir, Investment Manager at All On.

Naija247news Analysis

Nigeria’s clean energy transition is gathering pace, but without proper waste management, the benefits risk being undermined. All On’s $1.5m investment signals a shift toward circular economy principles—turning potential waste into value.

For the environment: The initiative could drastically reduce toxic e-waste practices like open burning.

For the economy: Local recycling will cut reliance on imported raw materials and lower solar adoption costs.

For Africa: Nigeria could emerge as a regional leader in sustainable energy and recycling innovation.

With the support of government approvals and industry coalitions, Hinckley’s project could set a new benchmark in Africa’s fight against e-waste and its push for cleaner growth.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.