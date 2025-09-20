Menu
Search
Subscribe
Guest Columns

Afriland Fire: Elumelu and The Power of CEO Branding by Muyiwa Akande

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria – The devastating fire that gutted the head office of Afriland Properties Plc in Marina, Lagos, continues to spark debate, not only about safety lapses but also about corporate communication and leadership during crisis.

While the United Bank for Africa (UBA) swiftly issued a press statement clarifying that its own Marina headquarters was unaffected, the tone of the release drew criticism. Analysts and stakeholders noted that the communication, though factually correct, lacked the most crucial element of crisis communication — empathy.

Instead of striking a balance between clarification and compassion, the bank’s message was seen as detached, offering little comfort to grieving families or acknowledging the casualties. This oversight quickly triggered backlash online, exposing the gap between technical accuracy and human sensitivity in corporate messaging.

Elumelu’s Intervention: A Lesson in Empathy

It took the intervention of Tony Elumelu, Chairman of UBA, to shift the narrative. In a carefully worded statement, Elumelu openly acknowledged the casualties, expressed condolences to families and loved ones, and pledged support for those directly affected by the tragedy.

This empathetic response resonated widely, de-escalating tensions, restoring some goodwill, and demonstrating how empathy builds trust, reassures stakeholders, and cushions reputational damage in times of crisis.

CEO Branding as a Strategic Shield

Beyond empathy, Elumelu’s handling of the crisis underscored the growing importance of CEO branding in today’s volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) business environment.

By leveraging his strong personal brand — cultivated over years as a thought leader, philanthropist, and respected executive — Elumelu was able to reinforce UBA’s corporate reputation at a critical moment. Without that trusted personal voice, the backlash could have escalated, inflicting deeper reputational damage on the group.

CEO branding is not about ego; it is the strategic process of developing and projecting a leader’s personal identity in ways that support and enhance the corporate brand. The Afriland fire crisis highlights why chief executives can no longer remain faceless or silent during high-stakes moments.

The Lesson for Nigerian CEOs

In an era where stakeholders expect authenticity, compassion, and visible leadership, Nigerian CEOs — across banking, energy, real estate, and tech — must recognize that their personal brands are not optional but essential.

The Afriland incident shows that when crisis strikes, leaders without credible personal brands have no shield to protect their companies. The time for CEOs to step out of the shadows, build trust, and cultivate authentic visibility is now.

 

 

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
President Tinubu to Buhari family: We will continue to uphold Buhari’s legacies; attends Senator Yari’s son’s wedding
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

President Tinubu to Buhari family: We will continue to uphold Buhari’s legacies; attends Senator Yari’s son’s wedding

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
Kaduna, Nigeria (Naija247news) – September 20, 2025 – President...

Nigerian Stock Market Closes Week on High Note as ASI Surges Past 141,000 Mark

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that the Nigerian equities market ended the...

NACAT accuses police of detaining activist for criticising Oborevwori

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that the Network Against Corruption and Anti-Drug...

‘How pregnant woman was rescued’ — eyewitnesses speak on Afriland Towers fire

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that tragedy struck the heart of Lagos...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

President Tinubu to Buhari family: We will continue to uphold Buhari’s legacies; attends Senator Yari’s son’s wedding

Bola Tinubu Presidency 0
Kaduna, Nigeria (Naija247news) – September 20, 2025 – President...

Nigerian Stock Market Closes Week on High Note as ASI Surges Past 141,000 Mark

Markets 0
Naija247news reports that the Nigerian equities market ended the...

NACAT accuses police of detaining activist for criticising Oborevwori

Inside Nigeria 0
Naija247news reports that the Network Against Corruption and Anti-Drug...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria