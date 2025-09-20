Afriland Fire: Elumelu and The Power of CEO Branding by Muyiwa Akande

Lagos, Nigeria – The devastating fire that gutted the head office of Afriland Properties Plc in Marina, Lagos, continues to spark debate, not only about safety lapses but also about corporate communication and leadership during crisis.

While the United Bank for Africa (UBA) swiftly issued a press statement clarifying that its own Marina headquarters was unaffected, the tone of the release drew criticism. Analysts and stakeholders noted that the communication, though factually correct, lacked the most crucial element of crisis communication — empathy.

Instead of striking a balance between clarification and compassion, the bank’s message was seen as detached, offering little comfort to grieving families or acknowledging the casualties. This oversight quickly triggered backlash online, exposing the gap between technical accuracy and human sensitivity in corporate messaging.

Elumelu’s Intervention: A Lesson in Empathy

It took the intervention of Tony Elumelu, Chairman of UBA, to shift the narrative. In a carefully worded statement, Elumelu openly acknowledged the casualties, expressed condolences to families and loved ones, and pledged support for those directly affected by the tragedy.

This empathetic response resonated widely, de-escalating tensions, restoring some goodwill, and demonstrating how empathy builds trust, reassures stakeholders, and cushions reputational damage in times of crisis.

CEO Branding as a Strategic Shield

Beyond empathy, Elumelu’s handling of the crisis underscored the growing importance of CEO branding in today’s volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) business environment.

By leveraging his strong personal brand — cultivated over years as a thought leader, philanthropist, and respected executive — Elumelu was able to reinforce UBA’s corporate reputation at a critical moment. Without that trusted personal voice, the backlash could have escalated, inflicting deeper reputational damage on the group.

CEO branding is not about ego; it is the strategic process of developing and projecting a leader’s personal identity in ways that support and enhance the corporate brand. The Afriland fire crisis highlights why chief executives can no longer remain faceless or silent during high-stakes moments.

The Lesson for Nigerian CEOs

In an era where stakeholders expect authenticity, compassion, and visible leadership, Nigerian CEOs — across banking, energy, real estate, and tech — must recognize that their personal brands are not optional but essential.

The Afriland incident shows that when crisis strikes, leaders without credible personal brands have no shield to protect their companies. The time for CEOs to step out of the shadows, build trust, and cultivate authentic visibility is now.

