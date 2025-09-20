Africa Pays Its Debts, But Who Pays Africa? By Harouna CHERIF

Africa paid $60 billion in debt service last year. At the same time, wealthy nations continue to look away from the $36 trillion in climate debt they owe this continent.

One is a hard repayment — signed in contracts, enforced by creditors, and collected without delay.

The other is a moral obligation — conveniently dismissed as if it does not matter.

This is the imbalance no headline explains.

Africa Pays More, Always

Consider this: while Europe borrows at 1–3% interest, African nations often borrow at 8–12% or higher. Why? Because credit rating agencies, sitting in New York and London, routinely stamp African economies as “junk,” even when fundamentals outshine some Western peers.

The injustice does not end there. Most of Africa’s debt is in dollars or euros, meaning that every naira, cedi, or shilling lost to currency depreciation makes repayment balloon overnight.

And then there is the insult of narrative. A 2024 study showed that negative stereotypes in global media add £3.2 billion a year in extra interest charges. In other words, the story told about Africa costs Africa money.

Climate Debt: The Debt Nobody Pays

Meanwhile, the $36 trillion climate debt — the cost of historic carbon emissions that fuelled Western prosperity but triggered Africa’s floods, droughts, and cyclones — remains unpaid.

It is a default the world refuses to name. Africa’s homes are sinking under water, its farmlands are drying up, its people are displaced, yet the “creditors” here never send reminders or court summons. They simply ignore the bill.

Breaking the Silence

The truth is bitter:

Africa pays more.

Africa pays faster.

Africa pays under rules it never designed.

If the world insists on calling Africa “debt-ridden,” then it must also acknowledge the climate debt owed to Africa — a debt larger, deeper, and more destructive than the loans on any balance sheet.

A Call to Action

This is where leadership matters. The IMF and World Bank must go beyond token debt relief and redesign a financial architecture that recognizes climate vulnerability as part of creditworthiness. Western governments must stop dodging their climate finance pledges and begin paying back the debt they owe Africa.

And most importantly, African leaders must speak with one voice — in the African Union, at COP summits, and in global financial negotiations. Silence is not neutrality; it is complicity.

Africa cannot continue to service everyone’s debt while its own rightful claim goes unpaid. The time to break this cycle is now.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.