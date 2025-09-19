Zenith Bank Posts N2.5tr Earnings, Declares N1.25 Dividend H1 2025

Lagos, Sept. 19, 2025 – Zenith Bank Plc has released its Group financial results for the half year ended June 30, 2025, posting an impressive profit before tax of N625.6 billion. Following this strong performance, the Board approved an interim dividend of N1.25 per share, representing a 25% increase compared with the N1.00 paid in the first half of 2024.

The payout reinforces Zenith Bank’s position as a leading dividend-paying institution and reflects its longstanding commitment to rewarding shareholders.

Strong Earnings Growth

Gross earnings grew by 20% year-on-year, rising from N2.1 trillion in H1 2024 to N2.5 trillion in H1 2025. This performance was largely driven by a 60% surge in interest income, which climbed from N1.1 trillion to N1.8 trillion, attributed to the strategic repricing of risk assets and effective treasury management.

Despite higher provisioning requirements due to the industry-wide exit of the CBN forbearance regime, the bank maintained robust profitability and improved asset quality.

CEO Speaks

Commenting on the results, Group Managing Director/CEO, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, praised the “creativity and innovation of our unicorn workforce” in navigating a dynamic operating environment.

“Despite the huge provisioning requirements, we have seen substantial improvement in our asset quality. Our balance sheet remains robust with adequate capital buffers, positioning us well to seize opportunities across our key markets,” she said.

She added that shareholders could expect a quantum year-end dividend for 2025, noting the bank’s track record of consistently raising payouts, even during challenging periods.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Zenith Bank’s total assets rose to N31 trillion in June 2025 from N30 trillion in December 2024. Customer deposits grew by 7%, from N22 trillion to N23 trillion, while the loan book closed at N10.2 trillion compared with N11 trillion in December 2024, reflecting prudent risk management.

Other highlights include:

• Profit after tax: N532 billion

• Earnings per share (EPS): N12.95

• Net interest income: N1.4 trillion (up 90% YoY from N715bn)

• Non-interest income: N613 billion

• Return on Average Equity (ROAE): 24.8%

• Return on Average Assets (ROAA): 3.5%

• Cost-to-income ratio: 48.2%

• Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio: 3.1% (down from 4.7% in Dec. 2024)

• Capital adequacy ratio: 26%

• Liquidity ratio: 69%

These metrics confirm the bank’s resilience and stability, with capital and liquidity ratios well above regulatory requirements.

Awards and Recognitions

Zenith Bank’s outstanding performance continues to earn recognition both locally and internationally. In 2025 alone, the bank was named Nigeria’s Number One Bank by Tier-1 Capital in The Banker’s Top 1000 World Banks Ranking for the 16th consecutive year, and also won Nigeria’s Best Bank at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence.

Other accolades include:

• Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria (World Finance Banking Awards, 2021–2025)

• Most Sustainable Bank, Nigeria (International Banker, 2023 & 2024)

• Best Corporate Governance Bank, Nigeria (World Finance, 2022–2025)

• Most Responsible Organisation in Africa (SERAS CSR Awards 2024)

• Bank of the Year (ThisDay & New Telegraph, 2024)

The bank also received recognition for its capital market innovation, with its Hybrid Offer named ‘Rights Issue/Public Offer of the Year’ at the 2025 Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards.

Outlook

Looking ahead, Dr. Umeoji expressed optimism about sustaining growth into 2026, citing innovation, digital transformation, and solutions tailored to client needs as key drivers.

“With improving market conditions, we are well placed to sustain momentum while maintaining responsible leadership and delivering exceptional value to all stakeholders,” she said.

