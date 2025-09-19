Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Wike’s Aide Slams Sowore Over Tinubu Remark

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

19, September 2025/Naija 247news

A heated exchange has erupted between Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, and Omoyele Sowore, a presidential aspirant. Olayinka accused Sowore of hypocrisy for labeling President Bola Tinubu a “criminal” while allegedly practicing dictatorship within his own party, the African Action Congress (AAC).

The Verbal Sparring Match

The controversy began when Sowore called President Tinubu a “criminal” and “murderer,” prompting reactions from Wike and Olayinka. Wike described Sowore as lucky to have a president like Tinubu who respects the rule of law. Olayinka further emphasized Sowore’s alleged hypocrisy, pointing out that Sowore secured only 14,603 votes in the 2023 presidential election.

Counterattack from Sowore

Sowore fired back at Wike, labeling him a “drunkard, land grabber, and murderer.” The Department of State Services (DSS) also reacted, demanding Sowore retract his statement about President Tinubu and apologize.

Escalating Tensions

The DSS has taken concrete steps to address Sowore’s comments, filing a five-count charge against him for calling the President a “criminal”. This move highlights the agency’s commitment to maintaining national security and upholding the rule of law. Sowore, however, remains resolute, refusing to delete his tweet or apologize for his words .

The war of words between Lere Olayinka and Omoyele Sowore highlights the intense political climate in Nigeria. As Sowore faces criticism for his remarks, the nation watches closely to see how this drama unfolds .

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Release SEDC Funds to Pacify South East, Igbo Youths Urge FG
Next article
Dangote Refinery Rejects Marketers’ Push for ₦75 Pump Price Hike, Warns Against Hidden Subsidy Demand
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Court Stops NUPENG, Trucking Union from Planned Strike, Picketing at Dangote Refinery

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
The National Industrial Court has issued a seven-day injunction restraining NUPENG and the Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association from striking or picketing Dangote Petroleum Refinery, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, and MRS Oil and Gas Company, pending a full hearing.

Savannah Energy Signs $65.4m Deal to Acquire Stakes in East African Hydropower Projects

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Lagos, Sept. 19, 2025 – Savannah Energy PLC, the...

Zenith Bank Posts N2.5tr Earnings, Declares N1.25 Dividend H1 2025

Sponsored Post Sponsored Post -
Lagos, Sept. 19, 2025 – Zenith Bank Plc has...

Airtel Africa’s AI Spam Alert Flags 205 Million SMS in Six Months, Nigeria Records 84% Drop

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Airtel Africa’s AI-powered Spam Alert has blocked 205m spam SMS in 6 months across 13 markets, with Nigeria recording an 84% reduction.

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Court Stops NUPENG, Trucking Union from Planned Strike, Picketing at Dangote Refinery

Oil & Gas 0
The National Industrial Court has issued a seven-day injunction restraining NUPENG and the Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association from striking or picketing Dangote Petroleum Refinery, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, and MRS Oil and Gas Company, pending a full hearing.

Savannah Energy Signs $65.4m Deal to Acquire Stakes in East African Hydropower Projects

Oil & Gas 0
Lagos, Sept. 19, 2025 – Savannah Energy PLC, the...

Zenith Bank Posts N2.5tr Earnings, Declares N1.25 Dividend H1 2025

Banking & Finance 0
Lagos, Sept. 19, 2025 – Zenith Bank Plc has...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria