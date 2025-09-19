Wike’s Aide Slams Sowore Over Tinubu Remark

19, September 2025/Naija 247news

A heated exchange has erupted between Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, and Omoyele Sowore, a presidential aspirant. Olayinka accused Sowore of hypocrisy for labeling President Bola Tinubu a “criminal” while allegedly practicing dictatorship within his own party, the African Action Congress (AAC).

The Verbal Sparring Match

The controversy began when Sowore called President Tinubu a “criminal” and “murderer,” prompting reactions from Wike and Olayinka. Wike described Sowore as lucky to have a president like Tinubu who respects the rule of law. Olayinka further emphasized Sowore’s alleged hypocrisy, pointing out that Sowore secured only 14,603 votes in the 2023 presidential election.

Counterattack from Sowore

Sowore fired back at Wike, labeling him a “drunkard, land grabber, and murderer.” The Department of State Services (DSS) also reacted, demanding Sowore retract his statement about President Tinubu and apologize.

Escalating Tensions

The DSS has taken concrete steps to address Sowore’s comments, filing a five-count charge against him for calling the President a “criminal”. This move highlights the agency’s commitment to maintaining national security and upholding the rule of law. Sowore, however, remains resolute, refusing to delete his tweet or apologize for his words .

The war of words between Lere Olayinka and Omoyele Sowore highlights the intense political climate in Nigeria. As Sowore faces criticism for his remarks, the nation watches closely to see how this drama unfolds .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.