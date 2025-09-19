Wike Slams Tambuwal, Calls Him Consistent Betrayer

19, September 2025/Naija 247news

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has reignited his feud with Aminu Tambuwal, labeling him a “consistent betrayer” in Nigeria’s political landscape. The criticism stems from Tambuwal’s perceived inconsistencies in political loyalty, particularly his switches between parties.

Wike’s Accusations

Wike highlighted Tambuwal’s frequent party switches, from PDP to APC and back to PDP, as evidence of his inconsistency. He questioned Tambuwal’s leadership credentials, citing his alleged betrayals as a reason for doubt. Wike also drew parallels between Tambuwal and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, accusing both of being “consistently inconsistent” in their political affiliations.

Reactions to Wike’s Comments

Tambuwal has previously expressed his preference for Atiku over Wike in terms of leadership. Other politicians and activists have weighed in on Wike’s reputation for alleged betrayals. Human rights lawyer Deji Adeyanju accused Wike of being a “serial betrayer,” citing his past actions against political allies.

Escalating Tensions

The exchange between Wike and Tambuwal has escalated tensions within the PDP, with some members calling for Tambuwal to respond more forcefully to Wike’s accusations. Others have urged calm, emphasizing the need for party unity ahead of future elections.

Implications for PDP

The feud between Wike and Tambuwal may have significant implications for the PDP’s internal dynamics and its chances in upcoming elections. Analysts suggest that the party must address its internal conflicts and work towards reconciliation to regain voter trust.

The war of words between Wike and Tambuwal highlights the complexities of Nigerian politics, where party loyalty and personal interests often intersect. As the feud continues, it remains to be seen how it will impact their relationships with other politicians and the broader political landscape.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.