Why distressed property deals are scarce but highly profitable in Nigeria

Naija247news reports that rare opportunities in Nigeria’s real estate sector, particularly distressed sales, are transforming the fortunes of quick-moving investors despite the sector’s tough climate.

Naija247news gathered that while most real estate investors chase prime locations and steady returns, a niche group hunts down distressed properties — homes or land offered far below market value due to urgent circumstances. These opportunities, though few and far between, offer significant upside to those able to move fast and make calculated decisions.

One illustrative case is a five-bedroom duplex in Ikota Villa. Naija247news understands that two years ago, a real estate investor discovered the property listed for N65 million — a shocking figure considering that bare land in the area was selling for between N100 million and N120 million. The seller’s need to relocate explained the reduced price. However, the investor hesitated, trying to negotiate further. Within a week, the property was sold at the original price — a costly delay that turned a rare opportunity into a missed chance.

According to Naija247news, these distressed sales are rare in upscale markets like Lekki and Ikoyi. Odusanya, a seasoned real estate analyst, noted that true distressed sales are often a result of urgent financial needs, relocation, or stalled developments. She emphasized that not all discounted listings are distress sales. “If everyone knows about the deal, it’s not a distress sale — it’s just a negotiation,” she explained.

Naija247news gathered that some homeowners choose not to sell even when they plan to upgrade, due to devaluation of the naira and rising property prices making it impractical. High-value homes, in particular, are rarely sold solely for relocation purposes, and many owners prefer joint ventures with developers instead of outright sales.

A Lagos-based investor shared with Naija247news how he quickly acquired a home off Orchid Road, Lekki, without being in the country. “It’s been profitable. I’ve doubled my investment,” he said, crediting a trusted agent and swift decision-making.

Temidayo Ademosu of Arrowhead Homes told Naija247news that distressed listings arise from investors overextending, elderly homeowners relocating, or heirs liquidating inherited properties. Some properties are sold at 30–40% below market value.

Temple Ugwu of Blumeen Partners recalled a case where a seller listed a N650 million-valued property for N500 million just to meet a 30-day deadline for another purchase — a stark example of the urgency that fuels true distressed sales.

Naija247news understands that the distressed market rewards those who act decisively. In one Lekki Phase 1 case, Odusanya’s team acquired two homes for N125 million, invested in renovations, and began generating rental income of N10 million annually. Within two years, land appreciation alone had doubled the investment’s value.

She concluded: “Distressed sales are a game of strategy. The market waits for no one.”

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.