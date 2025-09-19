Tambuwal is a consistent betrayer, loyal only in pursuit of power, says Wike

Naija247news reports that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has launched a scathing attack on former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, accusing him of consistent political betrayal and aligning with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in what he described as a coordinated plot to undermine internal party democracy.

Naija247news gathered that Wike made the remarks on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he responded to Tambuwal’s recent statement pledging loyalty to Atiku over Wike in any matter concerning national leadership.

“Tambuwal and Atiku, these are people who have been consistently inconsistent, betrayers. Birds of the same feather flock together,” Wike stated during the live broadcast.

Naija247news understands that Tambuwal, in a prior appearance on the same programme, expressed that he would always align with Atiku Abubakar in national leadership decisions, stating that his choices were based on governance principles rather than personal relationships.

“When it comes to leadership of this country and the people, I would rather support Atiku than Nyesom Wike,” Tambuwal had said. “It is not about friendship. It is about purpose.”

Reacting to this, Wike recounted how he once stood behind Tambuwal’s speakership ambition against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s preferred candidate, but that gesture, according to him, was never reciprocated.

According to Naija247news, Wike also revisited the controversial 2022 PDP presidential primary, claiming that a secret meeting was held at the residence of retired General Ali Gusau to sabotage his candidacy. He alleged that the meeting led to a strategy that forced fellow aspirants Bukola Saraki and Bala Mohammed to step down in favour of Atiku, though they ultimately resisted.

Naija247news reports that Wike admitted to tactical missteps, including allowing his supporters in Kano and Katsina to don the party’s uniform ahead of the primary, a decision he now regrets.

In a striking accusation, Wike alleged that former Senate President David Mark manipulated the outcome of the primaries using “military coup experience,” casting further doubt on the integrity of the PDP’s internal electoral process.

“He (Tambuwal) left PDP, joined APC in 2014, returned to PDP in 2017 just to run for president, and now he’s reportedly heading to ADC. What does that say?” Wike asked rhetorically.

Naija247news notes that the latest political outburst from Wike signals deepening cracks within the PDP and renews questions about internal loyalty, political ambition, and the party’s future ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.