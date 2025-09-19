Savannah Energy Signs $65.4m Deal to Acquire Stakes in East African Hydropower Projects

Lagos, Sept. 19, 2025 – Savannah Energy PLC, the UK-based independent energy company, has announced a landmark expansion into East and Central Africa after signing a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Norfund, Norway’s investment fund for developing countries. The agreement will see Savannah acquire Norfund’s 50.1% stake in Klinchenberg BV for up to US$65.4 million, positioning the company at the heart of Africa’s renewable energy transformation.

The SPA, signed at a high-profile ceremony attended by John Humphrey, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Africa, represents Savannah’s entry into Uganda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, and Rwanda.

Klinchenberg’s Hydropower Portfolio

Klinchenberg BV is currently co-owned by Norfund (50.1%) and British International Investment (49.9%). The company holds interests in a strategic portfolio of hydropower assets:

• Bujagali Hydropower Plant, Uganda – Indirect 13.6% stake in the 255 MW run-of-river plant, a flagship project with 13 years of proven operational performance.

• Mpatamanga Hydropower Project, Malawi – Indirect 12.3% stake in the 361 MW development, expected to deliver competitively priced electricity.

• Ruzizi III Hydropower Project – Indirect 9.8% stake in the 206 MW cross-border project spanning Burundi, DR Congo, and Rwanda.

Combined, these projects are expected to provide clean energy access to more than 30 million people across the region.

Transaction Structure

The $65.4m consideration includes:

• $6.8m deferred cash payment, due three years after completion.

• Contingent payments tied to financial closure of Mpatamanga and Ruzizi III.

• Funding mix: US$37.4m debt facility arranged by an international bank plus Savannah’s existing cash resources.

Completion is targeted no earlier than Q1 2026, with an economic effective date of 31 December 2024.

For the year ended December 2024, Klinchenberg posted:

• Net revenues: US$17.8m

• Income after tax: US$17.4m

• Total assets: US$196.9m

Reactions from Stakeholders

John Humphrey, UK Trade Commissioner for Africa, hailed the deal:

“I am delighted to see Savannah Energy taking a stake in these important renewable energy projects. This investment reflects the UK’s commitment to sustainable development and supports clean energy and economic opportunities across Africa.”

Andrew Knott, CEO of Savannah Energy, described the transaction as transformational:

“Bujagali is a flagship plant with an excellent track record, while Mpatamanga and Ruzizi III will deliver affordable power to over 30 million people. This marks the first of several power transactions we expect over the next 24 months, strengthening Savannah’s position in African renewables.”

Strategic Implications

The move cements Savannah’s transition from an oil-focused operator into a renewable energy powerhouse, in line with Africa’s growing push for sustainable power generation. The company expects the Klinchenberg portfolio to provide a platform for further organic and inorganic growth across East and Central Africa.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.