Release SEDC Funds to Pacify South East, Igbo Youths Urge FG

The South East Youth Forum has called on the Federal Government to release funds for the South East Development Commission to help pacify the region. This plea comes amid growing tensions and demands for development in the South East.

SEDC’s Unfulfilled Promise

The South East Development Commission was established to drive sustainable development, promote investment, and upgrade critical infrastructure in the region. However, despite its promising mandate, the commission has been unable to access its approved funds, hindering its ability to deliver on its promises.

A Call to Action

The South East Youth Forum is urging the Accountant-General’s office, Ministry of Finance, and other relevant agencies to publish a clear timetable for disbursing SEDC funds. The youths believe that releasing these funds would boost agriculture, energy, infrastructure, technology, and trade in the region, ultimately reducing insecurity and promoting development.

Boost to Development

Releasing SEDC funds would be a strategic tool in addressing insecurity in the region. Development institutions without funds are symbolic at best and damaging at worst because they create hope that is later dashed by inaction. The SEDC’s mandate includes driving sustainable development, promoting investment, and upgrading critical infrastructure across the South East

The release of SEDC funds is crucial for the development of the South East region. By fulfilling its promises, the Federal Government can demonstrate its commitment to supporting the region’s growth and promoting national stability. The ball is now in the government’s court to take decisive action and unlock the region’s potential.

Potential Impact

The SEDC’s establishment is a significant step towards healing the wounds of the civil war and addressing the region’s special needs. With proper funding, the commission can ¹ ²:

– Improve Infrastructure: Provide essential infrastructural facilities such as roads, bridges, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions

– Stimulate Economic Activities: Address past neglect and disparities, and stimulate economic activities in the South East region

– Enhance Quality of Life: Improve the quality of life of citizens through enhanced social amenities and healthcare services

By releasing the funds, the government can take a crucial step towards pacifying the region and promoting development .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.