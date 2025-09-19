Police arrest Lagos NURTW official over alleged murder

Naija247news reports that the Lagos State Police Command has arrested a prominent figure in the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Samsideen Oladiti, popularly known as ‘Shamelon’, in connection with a case involving alleged murder and serious assault.

Naija247news gathered that the arrest was officially confirmed on Friday in a statement issued by Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Babasayi Oluseyi. According to the statement, the 55-year-old suspect is currently in detention at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti-Yaba, where he is undergoing a discreet investigation.

Naija247news understands that the suspect is accused of attacking a dispatch rider on September 17 at around 3pm. The alleged assault, which involved the use of a helmet and repeated punches, left the victim severely injured and in need of life support. The police confirmed that the victim was placed on oxygen and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Further findings revealed a second incident tied to the same suspect. Naija247news reports that on August 28, Oladiti allegedly used a metallic ring to repeatedly hit another man during a confrontation. Despite undergoing medical treatment, the victim succumbed to his injuries on September 17, the same day as the first incident. His body has since been deposited for an autopsy.

Naija247news gathered that the death sparked outrage within the community, culminating in a protest at the suspect’s office in Sandgrouse Market, Lagos Island. Tensions escalated when angry sympathisers set two motorcycles on fire.

According to Naija247news, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, led a team of officers to the scene to restore peace and prevent further escalation. Jimoh also assured residents that justice would be served and warned against taking the law into their own hands.

“Investigations are ongoing, and we urge members of the public to remain calm and allow the law to take its course,” the commissioner stated.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.