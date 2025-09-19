Menu
Politics & Governance

Peter Obi’s 2027 Ambition in Doubt, Says PDP Chieftain

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

19, September 2025

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Ulasi, has suggested that former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, currently has no political platform ahead of the 2027 general elections. Ulasi stated this on Arise Television’s Morning Show, noting that Obi’s political future remains uncertain.

Uncertain Future

Ulasi recalled that Obi ran on the Labour Party platform in the 2023 elections and was recently seen at an African Democratic Congress (ADC) event, but has yet to define his political base for 2027. Despite this uncertainty, Ulasi expressed optimism that Obi could bring value if he returned to the PDP.

Potential PDP Return

The PDP stalwart argued that Obi’s credibility and nationwide support would boost any party’s chances in the next general election. He emphasized that any party with Obi would have a considerable advantage, potentially securing 30-40% of the election due to his tremendous support across the country.

Boost to PDP

Ulasi stated, “I’ll be happy if he joins PDP, because he will bring his credibility to bear on the party as we are reorganizing.” He added that Obi’s presence would be a significant boost to the party’s chances in the 2027 elections.

While Peter Obi’s current platform is unclear, his potential return to the PDP could be a game-changer for the party’s prospects in 2027. As the political landscape continues to evolve, all eyes are on Obi’s next move and its implications for Nigeria’s political future.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

