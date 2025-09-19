Osun PDP Raises Alarm Over Suspicious Letters in Local Govt Funds Dispute

19, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has petitioned the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, urging an investigation into suspicious letters allegedly issued in connection with the local government fund crisis in the state. The PDP claims these letters may have been backdated to achieve political ends.

Allegations of Judicial Misconduct

The PDP alleges that a letter dated September 2, 2025, was delivered to the Osun State counsel on September 11, 2025, raising suspicions about its authenticity. The letters were allegedly signed by unknown individuals or special assistants, rather than judicial officers, which is a gross aberration.

PDP’s Demands

The PDP has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter, citing concerns about judicial bias and the independence of the judiciary. The party insists that the alleged forgery and backdating of letters are serious offenses that undermine the integrity of the judicial system.

Governor Adeleke’s Stance

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has urged President Bola Tinubu to release withheld local government allocations to the state without delay, affirming PDP chairmen as lawful officeholders. The governor’s stance has further escalated tensions between the state government and the Federal Government.

APC’s Response

The APC has accused the PDP and the Osun State government of spreading false narratives and frustrating the release of local government funds by the Federal Government. The party insists that the court’s judgment supports its position on the local government elections.

The Osun PDP’s petition to the Chief Judge highlights the growing tensions in the state’s political landscape. As the investigation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the allegations will impact the local government fund dispute and the broader political dynamics in Osun State.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.