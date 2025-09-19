Nigeria Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games, Pledges Readiness

19, September 2025/Naija 247news

President Bola Tinubu has expressed Nigeria’s readiness to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, a milestone event that will mark the first time the continent will host the prestigious games. The President made the assurance during a meeting with the Commonwealth Sport Bid Evaluation Committee at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Nigeria’s Bid Highlights

President Tinubu highlighted his administration’s commitment to sports development, citing bold reforms aimed at repositioning sports as a strategic driver of national development. He assured the delegation that Nigeria will meet all infrastructural, security, and hospitality requirements ahead of schedule.

Pledges and Proposals

The President emphasized that hosting the Games will leave a lasting legacy for Nigeria’s youth and sporting culture. Nigeria proposes 15 sports, including football, to boost excitement and global visibility. Abuja is the proposed host city, competing with Ahmedabad, India.

Final Decision

The Commonwealth Games General Assembly will decide the host city in November 2025. With its bid, Nigeria aims to showcase its capabilities and contribute to the growth of sports in Africa.

Nigeria’s bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games reflects the country’s determination to host major international events and promote sports development. As the decision draws near, all eyes are on Nigeria’s preparations and its potential to deliver a successful Games.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.