Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Nigeria Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games, Pledges Readiness

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

19, September 2025/Naija 247news

President Bola Tinubu has expressed Nigeria’s readiness to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, a milestone event that will mark the first time the continent will host the prestigious games. The President made the assurance during a meeting with the Commonwealth Sport Bid Evaluation Committee at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Nigeria’s Bid Highlights

President Tinubu highlighted his administration’s commitment to sports development, citing bold reforms aimed at repositioning sports as a strategic driver of national development. He assured the delegation that Nigeria will meet all infrastructural, security, and hospitality requirements ahead of schedule.

Pledges and Proposals

The President emphasized that hosting the Games will leave a lasting legacy for Nigeria’s youth and sporting culture. Nigeria proposes 15 sports, including football, to boost excitement and global visibility. Abuja is the proposed host city, competing with Ahmedabad, India.

Final Decision

The Commonwealth Games General Assembly will decide the host city in November 2025. With its bid, Nigeria aims to showcase its capabilities and contribute to the growth of sports in Africa.

Nigeria’s bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games reflects the country’s determination to host major international events and promote sports development. As the decision draws near, all eyes are on Nigeria’s preparations and its potential to deliver a successful Games.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Why distressed property deals are scarce but highly profitable in Nigeria
Next article
Fubara returns to Rivers amid fanfare after Tinubu lifts emergency rule
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Release SEDC Funds to Pacify South East, Igbo Youths Urge FG

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
19, September 2025/Naija 247news The South East Youth Forum has...

Peter Obi’s 2027 Ambition in Doubt, Says PDP Chieftain

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
19, September 2025/Naija 247news A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic...

Police arrest Lagos NURTW official over alleged murder

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that the Lagos State Police Command has...

Fubara returns to Rivers amid fanfare after Tinubu lifts emergency rule

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
19, September 2025/Naija 247news Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Release SEDC Funds to Pacify South East, Igbo Youths Urge FG

Politics & Governance 0
19, September 2025/Naija 247news The South East Youth Forum has...

Peter Obi’s 2027 Ambition in Doubt, Says PDP Chieftain

Politics & Governance 0
19, September 2025/Naija 247news A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic...

Police arrest Lagos NURTW official over alleged murder

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that the Lagos State Police Command has...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria