Naira stable against British Pound, Bank of England keeps rates unchanged

Naija247news reports that the Nigerian naira maintained relative stability against the British pound on Thursday, settling at N2035/£ in the official market. This comes on the heels of the Bank of England’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged amid mounting inflationary pressures and sluggish economic growth in the United Kingdom.

Naija247news gathered that in the parallel market, the naira has remained in a narrow consolidation range, fluctuating between N2,200/£ and N2,210/£ throughout September. The current stability is attributed, in part, to recent policy moves by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), including the decision to float the naira and harmonize multiple exchange rates.

Naija247news understands that these reforms have contributed to increased investor confidence and improved foreign exchange inflows, which could fuel a short-term bullish outlook for the local currency. Additionally, inflation in Nigeria has shown signs of cooling. According to Naija247news, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that inflation eased for the fifth consecutive month, dropping to 20.12% in August.

On the international front, UK-Nigeria trade relations have hit a historic milestone. Richard Montgomery, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, revealed that bilateral trade has reached an all-time high of £7.9 billion—equivalent to approximately N16 trillion.

Naija247news gathered that this surge is largely credited to the UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP), which aims to eliminate non-tariff barriers and create favorable trading terms. Montgomery noted that the ETIP, coupled with the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), is poised to expand trade volumes further.

Montgomery also pointed out that Britain’s expertise in advanced manufacturing and creative economy energy solutions aligns well with Nigeria’s development needs, expressing optimism about deepening sectoral collaboration.

Meanwhile, Naija247news reports that the Bank of England held its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent in a 7-2 vote, reflecting internal divisions among policymakers. While two members of the Monetary Policy Committee, Swati Dhingra and Alan Taylor, argued for a quarter-point cut, the majority voted for no change, citing persistent inflation currently standing at 3.8%.

The British central bank remains cautious, trying to strike a delicate balance between supporting a weakening job market and managing stubbornly high inflation. Analysts say the BoE is unlikely to shift policy before 2026 unless economic conditions deteriorate sharply.

Naija247news also notes that globally, the US Dollar Index edged up to 97.4 amid expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, following a quarter-point reduction earlier this month.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.