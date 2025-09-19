Governor Eno Pledges to Tackle Akwa Ibom’s Electricity Woes

19, September 2025/Naija 247news

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has vowed to end the state’s electricity supply crisis, emphasizing the need for collaboration between the state and federal governments. The governor’s commitment comes as part of a broader effort to improve the state’s power infrastructure and provide reliable electricity to residents.

Electricity Summit and Partnerships

The Akwa Ibom Electricity Summit 2025 brought together stakeholders to develop a practical roadmap for achieving sustainable electricity supply in the state. Governor Eno stressed that the summit should deliver a concrete action plan to ensure every home, business, and school in Akwa Ibom has reliable power. The governor also announced plans to partner with the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) to improve power generation and distribution in the state.

Regulatory Framework and Challenges

The governor unveiled the State Electricity Regulatory Policy and the Akwa Ibom State Electricity Law, providing a framework for the state’s electricity market. However, the state faces challenges, including a ₦40 billion debt to Acugas, the gas supplier for the Ibom Power Plant. Governor Eno emphasized the need for negotiation and dialogue to resolve this issue.

Power Infrastructure Committee

To address the state’s power challenges, Governor Eno plans to establish a Power Infrastructure Committee to develop actionable solutions. The governor is optimistic about transforming the Ibom Power Company and achieving a 24-hour electricity supply, which is crucial for the state’s economic growth.

Governor Eno’s pledge to tackle Akwa Ibom’s electricity woes is a welcome development. With the right partnerships, regulatory framework, and commitment to resolving challenges, the state can achieve reliable electricity supply and drive economic growth. The success of this initiative will depend on effective implementation and collaboration between stakeholders..

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.