Fubara’s supporters throng Port Harcourt airport to welcome him

A large crowd of enthusiastic supporters gathered at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Thursday morning to receive Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State, who is reportedly returning from a trip to the United Kingdom.

Naija247news gathered that chants, music, and cultural displays filled the air as supporters, including some former cabinet members, assembled at the airport’s arrival area to welcome the governor. Many could be seen dancing on the airport’s precincts and the steps leading to the arrival terminal.

Naija247news understands that the atmosphere was one of celebration, as loyalists anticipated Governor Fubara’s first public appearance since President Bola Tinubu lifted the six-month emergency rule imposed on the state following a prolonged political standoff.

Naija247news reports that Fubara’s conspicuous absence from the Rivers State Government House on Thursday, despite earlier expectations of his return, had raised questions about his whereabouts and intentions. A separate gathering of supporters had convened at the government house in Port Harcourt in anticipation of his resumption, but the governor was nowhere to be seen.

According to Naija247news, President Tinubu had, on Wednesday, officially ended the emergency rule and directed Governor Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and members of the State House of Assembly to resume their official duties starting Thursday, September 18.

Reacting to Fubara’s absence from the government house, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, dismissed public concerns, stating that the governor is under no legal obligation to resume at his office immediately. Wike asserted that the essence of governance transcends physical presence at the office.

Naija247news understands that the ongoing tension and political intrigue in Rivers State stem from a deepening rift between factions loyal to Governor Fubara and those aligned with Minister Wike, a former governor of the state. The recent events have only added fuel to ongoing speculation about the balance of power and leadership direction in the oil-rich state.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.