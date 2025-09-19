Fubara returns to Rivers amid fanfare after Tinubu lifts emergency rule

19, September 2025/Naija 247news

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has returned to Port Harcourt amidst a grand welcome from his supporters. Hundreds of fans stormed the Port Harcourt International Airport, eager to catch a glimpse of the governor as he touched down on Friday morning.

A Long-Awaited Return

Governor Fubara’s return comes after President Bola Tinubu lifted the six-month emergency rule in the state. The governor’s supporters had been waiting anxiously for his return, and their excitement was palpable as he stepped out of the airport.

Aftermath of the Crisis

The political crisis in Rivers State began after Fubara’s inauguration in May 2023, when he fell out with his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over political control of the state. The crisis led to a six-month suspension of Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, by President Tinubu.

Reactions and Next Steps

While Fubara’s supporters celebrated his return, Nyesom Wike dismissed concerns over Fubara’s absence after his reinstatement, stating that there’s no law compelling the governor to immediately return to office. With Fubara’s return, residents are hopeful for stability and normalcy in Rivers State.

Governor Fubara’s return marks a significant step in the state’s political reconciliation process. As the governor settles back into office, all eyes are on him to deliver on his promises and restore peace to the state. The warm reception from his supporters is a testament to his popularity and the people’s desire for stability and good governance.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.