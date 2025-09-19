Menu
Politics & Governance

Fubara returns to Rivers amid fanfare after Tinubu lifts emergency rule

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

19, September 2025/Naija 247news

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has returned to Port Harcourt amidst a grand welcome from his supporters. Hundreds of fans stormed the Port Harcourt International Airport, eager to catch a glimpse of the governor as he touched down on Friday morning.

A Long-Awaited Return

Governor Fubara’s return comes after President Bola Tinubu lifted the six-month emergency rule in the state. The governor’s supporters had been waiting anxiously for his return, and their excitement was palpable as he stepped out of the airport.

Aftermath of the Crisis

The political crisis in Rivers State began after Fubara’s inauguration in May 2023, when he fell out with his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over political control of the state. The crisis led to a six-month suspension of Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, by President Tinubu.

Reactions and Next Steps

While Fubara’s supporters celebrated his return, Nyesom Wike dismissed concerns over Fubara’s absence after his reinstatement, stating that there’s no law compelling the governor to immediately return to office. With Fubara’s return, residents are hopeful for stability and normalcy in Rivers State.

Governor Fubara’s return marks a significant step in the state’s political reconciliation process. As the governor settles back into office, all eyes are on him to deliver on his promises and restore peace to the state. The warm reception from his supporters is a testament to his popularity and the people’s desire for stability and good governance.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Nigeria Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games, Pledges Readiness
Police arrest Lagos NURTW official over alleged murder
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

