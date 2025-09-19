Menu
Politics & Governance

Fubara, Loyal Lawmakers’ Resumption Hits Snag as Atiku, Obi Criticize Tinubu

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

19, September 2025/Naija 247news

Despite President Bola Tinubu lifting the six-month suspension imposed on Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his loyal lawmakers, they failed to resume duty in Rivers State. The suspension was part of a state of emergency declared by Tinubu in March due to a political standoff between Fubara and lawmakers loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Resumption of Duties

Although the lawmakers resumed duty, Fubara’s absence was notable. The Rivers State House of Assembly urged Fubara to forward a list of commissioner-nominees for screening and confirmation. Wike, Fubara’s predecessor, claimed to have spoken with Fubara and expressed optimism about the governor’s readiness to resume.

Criticisms from Atiku and Obi

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi criticized President Tinubu’s decision, labeling it unconstitutional and dictatorial. Atiku stated that lifting the suspension was “nothing to cheer about,” while Obi noted that the constitutional breach would hurt Nigeria’s democracy for a long time. Both leaders emphasized that Tinubu had no power to suspend a democratically elected governor and state lawmakers.

Expected Challenges

As Fubara prepares to resume office, he faces a daunting task: to stabilize politics while sustaining fiscal growth. Analysts say the path forward requires a shift from infrastructure-heavy spending towards human capital development, job creation, and strengthened security architecture. The state needs genuine peace between Fubara, Wike, and their loyalists to translate its revenues into widespread prosperity.

The failure of Governor Fubara and his loyal lawmakers to resume duty in Rivers State has raised questions about the stability of the state’s government. As Atiku and Obi continue to criticize President Tinubu’s decision, the future of Rivers State’s politics remains uncertain. The development has sparked concerns about the rule of law and the limits of executive power in Nigeria’s democratic system .

(www.naija247news.com)

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

