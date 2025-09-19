Dangote Refinery Rejects Marketers’ Push for ₦75 Pump Price Hike, Warns Against Hidden Subsidy Demand

Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) — The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has raised alarm over what it describes as an attempt by petroleum marketers to pressure it into increasing the pump price of fuel by ₦75 per litre, a move that could push petrol (PMS) to about ₦950/litre and diesel (AGO) to nearly ₦1,090/litre in parts of Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the refinery alleged that the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) requested the hike so members could “match the refinery’s gantry prices” through coastal logistics — an arrangement that adds ₦75 per litre in extra costs.

Dangote Refinery calculated that, based on Nigeria’s daily fuel consumption of 40 million litres of PMS and 15 million litres of AGO, the proposed adjustment would cost Nigerians an additional ₦1.505 trillion annually, an amount the refinery insists it would neither absorb nor transfer to consumers.

“We wish to make it clear that we have no intention of increasing our gantry price to accommodate such demands, nor are we willing to pay a subsidy of over ₦1.5 trillion, a practice that historically defrauded the Federal Government for many years,” the company said.

Refinery Defends Market Strategy

The refinery explained that it operates a logistics-free initiative, allowing marketers to lift products directly from its gantry without added charges. It argued that DAPPMAN’s insistence on coastal lifting not only inflates costs but undermines efforts to stabilize the downstream sector.

Dangote further alleged that its refusal to bow to marketers’ demands is the main reason behind what it described as “recent orchestrated criticisms and attacks” against the company.

The refinery said it currently maintains a closing stock of 500 million litres monthly, assuring Nigerians of its capacity to meet domestic demand while also supporting exports.

Between June and September alone, the refinery exported 3.23 million metric tonnes of PMS, AGO, and aviation fuel. In the same period, marketers imported 3.68 million metric tonnes, which Dangote described as “dumping” — a practice it says is detrimental to the local economy and consumers.

Commitment to National Reforms

Reaffirming support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reform agenda, the refinery listed its interventions in stabilizing the naira, cushioning the impact of fuel subsidy removal, boosting forex earnings, and creating thousands of jobs.

“We enjoy strong working relationships with government agencies and remain committed to supporting their efforts, while not hesitating to hold institutions accountable where necessary,” the statement read.

Dangote Refinery maintained that any aggrieved party is free to seek legal redress but vowed not to be intimidated by “seven-day ultimatums” or industry threats

Why This Matters

Analysts say the tussle between Dangote Refinery and fuel marketers highlights the power struggle in Nigeria’s downstream sector, as Africa’s largest refinery seeks to redefine pricing and supply chains in a post-subsidy era.

If marketers’ demand prevails, pump prices could climb sharply, worsening inflationary pressures on households and businesses already struggling under high energy costs.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.