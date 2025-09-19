Court Stops NUPENG, Trucking Union from Planned Strike, Picketing at Dangote Refinery

Abuja, Sept. 19, 2025 – The National Industrial Court has issued an interim injunction restraining the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association from engaging in any industrial action or picketing against the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Justice Emmanuel Danjuma Subilim, ruling on an ex parte motion filed by Dangote Refinery’s counsel, George Ibrahim (SAN), also barred the unions from obstructing public roads or disrupting operations at Dangote Refinery, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, and MRS Oil and Gas Company Ltd.

The restraining order, valid for seven days, is to remain in effect pending the hearing of a motion on notice. Justice Subilim directed that the unions be served within the week and ordered the case file transferred to the court president for reassignment, as the vacation jurisdiction ends on September 23.

Court Ruling and Arguments

Dangote Refinery approached the court seeking orders to restrain NUPENG and the drivers’ association, their members, agents, and representatives, from engaging in industrial action aimed at crippling refinery operations. The company also requested that the drivers continue petroleum trucking services to the refinery, MRS, and the Nigerian public pending the determination of the motion.

Mr. Ibrahim argued that the unions’ planned actions contravened Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees freedom of association, and Section 12(4) of the Trade Union Act, stressing that the court had jurisdiction to intervene in the dispute.

In the supporting affidavit, Dangote Refinery pledged to pay damages if the injunction is later deemed unjustified. The court noted that the balance of convenience favoured the refinery, citing the potential for irreparable damage and serious issues at stake.

Dangote’s Statement

The refinery reiterated its support for voluntary unionism, emphasizing respect for workers’ rights to join or abstain from union membership. It also dismissed monopoly claims, noting that over 30 refinery licences have been issued to other private operators.

Union Response

NUPENG accused the refinery of violating a recent resolution on workers’ rights and intimidating union officials. The union has placed its members on red alert and called for government and civil society intervention.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.