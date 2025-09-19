Blackstone Sees $1.6B in Music — Nigerian Banks See Nothing

By Naija247news Editorial Team

When Blackstone wrote a check for one point six billion dollars to acquire music catalogs, the financial world barely flinched. Private equity firms buying songs? It sounded odd—almost eccentric—until you examine the reasoning.

For Wall Street, music is no longer just entertainment. It has become infrastructure, a tangible asset class with predictable cash flows, compounding value, and an infinite shelf life. Royalties are no longer “nice to have”; they are reliable revenue streams, capable of generating wealth across decades.

Meanwhile, as billion-dollar catalog deals reshape fortunes in America and Europe, African artists are largely excluded from the game. Nigerian banks, for instance, will decline to finance a music catalog generating fifty thousand dollars a month, yet have no hesitation paying millions to host a single concert in December. This is not merely a financial gap—it is a profound cultural and economic failure. It risks leaving Africa’s creative economy permanently sidelined in its own global success story.

From Bieber to Blackstone: Music Catalogs as the New Oil Wells

Take Justin Bieber as a case study. In two thousand and twenty-three, at only twenty-eight years of age, he sold his music catalog for two hundred million dollars—not because he was retiring, but because Wall Street values future royalties like oil fields: stable, scalable, and predictable.

Michael Jackson’s estate continues to generate more than seventy million dollars annually, more than a decade after his death. Tupac Shakur, assassinated in nineteen ninety-six, still earns through posthumous albums, re-releases, and synchronization licensing. Even estates of artists like Whitney Houston are monetized through hologram tours, biopics, and licensing agreements.

The logic for investors is simple and compelling. Streaming platforms provide recurring revenue. Music catalogs are used across movies, advertisements, video games, and increasingly, artificial intelligence-generated content. A hit song never truly dies; it compounds in value, year after year.

This is why global investment firms such as KKR purchased Ryan Tedder’s publishing rights, Apollo partnered with Sony on a seven hundred million dollar catalog deal, and Bain Capital launched a one point two billion dollar music fund. Private equity is not buying nostalgia—they are investing in digital-age infrastructure.

Nigeria: Where Fifty Thousand Dollars Is “Too Risky”

Now, focus on Lagos. When talent manager Ubi Franklin pitched a catalog generating fifty thousand dollars per month to a Nigerian bank, the response was categorical: no.

Banks in Nigeria will reject catalog financing yet pay millions for a single concert. It is the same bank, the same month, with entirely different priorities.

This is not just a lack of imagination; it is financially negligent. Blackstone sees two decades of consistent cash flow. Nigerian banks see one night of entertainment. Wall Street funds creation. African banks fund consumption. The result is predictable: African artists cannot leverage intellectual property to build capital.

The Human Side: First Gigs and Fragile Careers

Walk through Surulere or Port Harcourt, and speak to young producers or emerging artists, and the story is heartbreakingly familiar. They scrape together funds for their first recording sessions, often borrowing from friends or family. Their first gigs are unpaid, labeled merely as “exposure.” Promises from managers rarely materialize. Even when a track goes viral, income is inconsistent—one quarter flush with streaming revenue, the next entirely dry.

A twenty-two-year-old Afrobeats singer shared with Naija247news: “My song is doing one hundred thousand streams a month on Audiomack. That is real money. But no bank believes me. They only lend if I claim I am opening a car wash.”

Without catalog-backed financing, artists must rely on concerts, endorsements, or, tragically, predatory advances. This is a systemic failure of financial imagination.

Mohbad: The Estate That Could Have Been

When Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, passed away in two thousand and twenty-three, fans flooded the streets in mourning. His music continues to amass millions of streams, yet disputes over royalty control have created bitter family conflicts.

In a functional financial ecosystem, Mohbad’s catalog would be an estate asset, generating secure, ongoing revenue for his dependents. Instead, the catalog risks being trapped in disputes, with banks and investors sitting idle.

Compare this to the Michael Jackson estate, which negotiated multiple billion-dollar posthumous deals with Sony and Cirque du Soleil. Jackson’s children are financially secure not through culture alone, but because his catalog was treated as a tangible, investable asset.

Producers and the Invisible Economy

The story is not limited to superstars. Producers, songwriters, and engineers often create the most valuable intellectual property but remain invisible in financial structures.

Globally, producers such as Max Martin—the architect behind hits for Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd—have sold publishing stakes for hundreds of millions of dollars. In Nigeria, however, producers behind mega-hits—from Sarz’s beats on Wizkid’s tracks to Rexxie’s signature on Naira Marley songs—rarely receive such recognition or monetization. Their intellectual property is real, yet without financial structures, it remains dead capital.

Why African Banks Don’t See the Opportunity

The obstacles are structural. Legacy thinking means banks still lend as if it were nineteen eighty-five, prioritizing tangible assets such as land, oil, and cement. Weak intellectual property systems leave collecting societies fragmented and opaque. Risk aversion is rampant: without reliable verification of royalty streams, music is deemed too risky. Finally, consumption bias dominates: sponsoring concerts feels tangible, whereas financing catalogs feels abstract.

Meanwhile, the global economy has moved on. In two thousand and twenty-four, global streaming revenue surpassed thirty billion dollars, with Afrobeats recognized as the fastest-growing genre worldwide. The infrastructure is real—but African financial institutions lag dangerously behind.

What Must Change

For Africa to truly unlock its creative economy, financial systems must modernize. Intellectual-property-backed loans should be as common as mortgages, secured by catalogs with proven cash flows.

Royalty verification systems can provide transparency by linking banks with collecting societies and streaming platforms. Artist investment funds can pool capital to acquire or back catalogs, giving creators liquidity while investors participate in long-term growth. Estate planning for artists ensures that heirs do not descend into financial precarity after sudden deaths.

This is not theory; it is exactly what private equity giants are doing around the world.

Capital Shapes Culture

At its core, this is about more than finance. It is about shaping culture itself. When you fund consumption, you generate concerts, flashy shows, and ephemeral spectacle. When you fund creation, you build infrastructure: catalogs, studios, publishing houses, and multi-generational wealth.

Imagine if a Nigerian bank had financed Fela Kuti’s catalog in the nineteen seventies. Today, his estate might rival the financial weight of Bob Marley’s. Instead, Marley’s songs sustain his heirs, while Fela’s legacy battles piracy and structural weaknesses.

The Revolution Starts Here

Private equity is not smarter than Africa; it simply measures value differently. The future of Afrobeats—from Burna Boy’s global stadium tours to Ayra Starr’s international crossover—will be defined not only by talent but by whether African banks view music as infrastructure rather than fleeting entertainment.

One truth is universal: a music catalog is worth far more than a single concert. The question is simple: who in Africa will be bold enough to finance it?

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity.



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.