Menu
Search
Subscribe
AI & Future Tech

Airtel Africa’s AI Spam Alert Flags 205 Million SMS in Six Months, Nigeria Records 84% Drop

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Dubai, September 19, 2025 (Naija247news) — Telecoms giant Airtel Africa says its new AI-powered Spam Alert service has intercepted more than 205 million spam SMS messages across 13 of its 14 operating markets in the last six months, delivering a major breakthrough in customer security and digital trust.

The free service, available to all Airtel subscribers, automatically detects fraudulent or nuisance texts, prefixes them with a “SPAM ALERT” warning, and provides real-time protection. By integrating directly into Airtel’s network, the feature eliminates the need for customers to download extra applications to block spam.

Kenya Tops Spam Volume, Nigeria Leads in Reduction

According to Airtel Africa’s breakdown:

  • Kenya recorded the highest flagged spam messages with 68 million.

  • Tanzania followed with 47 million, while Zambia accounted for 33 million.

  • Other markets where the service is live include Nigeria, Uganda, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville, Malawi, Madagascar, DRC, Rwanda, Chad, and Niger. Seychelles is expected to join soon.

Overall, Airtel Africa says the initiative has driven a 12% reduction in spam SMS traffic, with Nigeria recording the steepest decline of 84% since rollout.

Airtel CEO: “A Safer Network for Customers”

Airtel Africa CEO Sunil Taldar hailed the milestone as proof of the company’s innovation drive in a region where mobile adoption continues to accelerate.

“We are proud to pioneer an advanced tech solution powered by AI in tackling spam messages that are a major concern in Africa as smartphone penetration increases. This free service is yet another demonstration of our commitment to consistently innovate to deliver an unmatched experience and safer network to our customers,” he said.

How Spam Alert Works

The service leverages machine learning and AI-driven analytics to classify SMS in real time by tracking:

  • Sender’s usage patterns

  • Message frequency

  • Suspicious behavior markers

Once flagged, the messages are tagged with “SPAM ALERT”, reducing the risk of fraud and phishing for millions of subscribers.

Why This Matters

With over 140 million active customers across Africa, Airtel’s Spam Alert could significantly reduce mobile-based fraud, phishing attacks, and nuisance texts that cost African consumers and businesses billions annually.

By curbing spam at scale, Airtel Africa is positioning itself as a leader in digital trust, while enhancing regulatory compliance in multiple jurisdictions.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Africa’s Game-Changing Innovation: Earn Money Watching Movies, Music Videos
Next article
Zenith Bank Posts N2.5tr Earnings, Declares N1.25 Dividend H1 2025
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Court Stops NUPENG, Trucking Union from Planned Strike, Picketing at Dangote Refinery

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
The National Industrial Court has issued a seven-day injunction restraining NUPENG and the Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association from striking or picketing Dangote Petroleum Refinery, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, and MRS Oil and Gas Company, pending a full hearing.

Savannah Energy Signs $65.4m Deal to Acquire Stakes in East African Hydropower Projects

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Lagos, Sept. 19, 2025 – Savannah Energy PLC, the...

Zenith Bank Posts N2.5tr Earnings, Declares N1.25 Dividend H1 2025

Sponsored Post Sponsored Post -
Lagos, Sept. 19, 2025 – Zenith Bank Plc has...

Africa’s Game-Changing Innovation: Earn Money Watching Movies, Music Videos

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
19, September 2025/Naija 247news In a bid to boost the...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Court Stops NUPENG, Trucking Union from Planned Strike, Picketing at Dangote Refinery

Oil & Gas 0
The National Industrial Court has issued a seven-day injunction restraining NUPENG and the Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association from striking or picketing Dangote Petroleum Refinery, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, and MRS Oil and Gas Company, pending a full hearing.

Savannah Energy Signs $65.4m Deal to Acquire Stakes in East African Hydropower Projects

Oil & Gas 0
Lagos, Sept. 19, 2025 – Savannah Energy PLC, the...

Zenith Bank Posts N2.5tr Earnings, Declares N1.25 Dividend H1 2025

Banking & Finance 0
Lagos, Sept. 19, 2025 – Zenith Bank Plc has...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria