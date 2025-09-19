Airtel Africa’s AI Spam Alert Flags 205 Million SMS in Six Months, Nigeria Records 84% Drop

Dubai, September 19, 2025 (Naija247news) — Telecoms giant Airtel Africa says its new AI-powered Spam Alert service has intercepted more than 205 million spam SMS messages across 13 of its 14 operating markets in the last six months, delivering a major breakthrough in customer security and digital trust.

The free service, available to all Airtel subscribers, automatically detects fraudulent or nuisance texts, prefixes them with a “SPAM ALERT” warning, and provides real-time protection. By integrating directly into Airtel’s network, the feature eliminates the need for customers to download extra applications to block spam.

Kenya Tops Spam Volume, Nigeria Leads in Reduction

According to Airtel Africa’s breakdown:

Kenya recorded the highest flagged spam messages with 68 million .

Tanzania followed with 47 million , while Zambia accounted for 33 million .

Other markets where the service is live include Nigeria, Uganda, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville, Malawi, Madagascar, DRC, Rwanda, Chad, and Niger. Seychelles is expected to join soon.

Overall, Airtel Africa says the initiative has driven a 12% reduction in spam SMS traffic, with Nigeria recording the steepest decline of 84% since rollout.

Airtel CEO: “A Safer Network for Customers”

Airtel Africa CEO Sunil Taldar hailed the milestone as proof of the company’s innovation drive in a region where mobile adoption continues to accelerate.

“We are proud to pioneer an advanced tech solution powered by AI in tackling spam messages that are a major concern in Africa as smartphone penetration increases. This free service is yet another demonstration of our commitment to consistently innovate to deliver an unmatched experience and safer network to our customers,” he said.

How Spam Alert Works

The service leverages machine learning and AI-driven analytics to classify SMS in real time by tracking:

Sender’s usage patterns

Message frequency

Suspicious behavior markers

Once flagged, the messages are tagged with “SPAM ALERT”, reducing the risk of fraud and phishing for millions of subscribers.

Why This Matters

With over 140 million active customers across Africa, Airtel’s Spam Alert could significantly reduce mobile-based fraud, phishing attacks, and nuisance texts that cost African consumers and businesses billions annually.

By curbing spam at scale, Airtel Africa is positioning itself as a leader in digital trust, while enhancing regulatory compliance in multiple jurisdictions.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.