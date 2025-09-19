Africa’s Game-Changing Innovation: Earn Money Watching Movies, Music Videos

19, September 2025/Naija 247news

In a bid to boost the purchasing power of Nigerians and stimulate growth in the entertainment industry, Demilade Olaosun, CEO of Lohli Africa, has unveiled a revolutionary platform that allows users to earn money by watching movies and music videos.

The Concept

Olaosun explained that the platform’s primary goal is to empower Nigerians to afford entertainment content by providing them with a source of income. By doing so, the initiative aims to create a new middle class with increased disposable income, which will have a positive ripple effect across various sectors. For instance, with more people able to afford movie tickets, the film industry can expect increased revenue and longer runs for movies in cinemas.

Impact on the Entertainment Industry

The Lohli Africa CEO highlighted the challenges faced by movie producers in Nigeria, where limited cinema screens and low ticket sales make it difficult to recoup production costs. With this innovation, Olaosun believes that more people will be able to purchase movie tickets, enabling producers to generate more revenue and sustain their businesses. This, in turn, could lead to increased production quality and more engaging content for audiences.

‘Lohli is Our Own’ Campaign

Olaosun emphasized that the initiative is focused on supporting local talent and industries, with the “Lohli is Our Own” campaign underscoring the importance of promoting Nigerian creativity. The campaign aims to create a sense of ownership and pride among Nigerians, encouraging them to support and celebrate local entertainment.

Demilade Olaosun’s innovative platform has the potential to transform the entertainment industry in Nigeria. By empowering users to earn money through entertainment, Lohli Africa is poised to make a significant impact on the nation’s creative sector and beyond. As the platform continues to grow and evolve, it will be exciting to see the ripple effects of this innovation across various industries in Nigeria.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.