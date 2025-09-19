Menu
Search
Subscribe
Arts & Entertainment

Africa’s Game-Changing Innovation: Earn Money Watching Movies, Music Videos

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

19, September 2025/Naija 247news

In a bid to boost the purchasing power of Nigerians and stimulate growth in the entertainment industry, Demilade Olaosun, CEO of Lohli Africa, has unveiled a revolutionary platform that allows users to earn money by watching movies and music videos.

The Concept

Olaosun explained that the platform’s primary goal is to empower Nigerians to afford entertainment content by providing them with a source of income. By doing so, the initiative aims to create a new middle class with increased disposable income, which will have a positive ripple effect across various sectors. For instance, with more people able to afford movie tickets, the film industry can expect increased revenue and longer runs for movies in cinemas.

Impact on the Entertainment Industry

The Lohli Africa CEO highlighted the challenges faced by movie producers in Nigeria, where limited cinema screens and low ticket sales make it difficult to recoup production costs. With this innovation, Olaosun believes that more people will be able to purchase movie tickets, enabling producers to generate more revenue and sustain their businesses. This, in turn, could lead to increased production quality and more engaging content for audiences.

‘Lohli is Our Own’ Campaign

Olaosun emphasized that the initiative is focused on supporting local talent and industries, with the “Lohli is Our Own” campaign underscoring the importance of promoting Nigerian creativity. The campaign aims to create a sense of ownership and pride among Nigerians, encouraging them to support and celebrate local entertainment.

Demilade Olaosun’s innovative platform has the potential to transform the entertainment industry in Nigeria. By empowering users to earn money through entertainment, Lohli Africa is poised to make a significant impact on the nation’s creative sector and beyond. As the platform continues to grow and evolve, it will be exciting to see the ripple effects of this innovation across various industries in Nigeria.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Dangote Refinery Rejects Marketers’ Push for ₦75 Pump Price Hike, Warns Against Hidden Subsidy Demand
Next article
Airtel Africa’s AI Spam Alert Flags 205 Million SMS in Six Months, Nigeria Records 84% Drop
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Court Stops NUPENG, Trucking Union from Planned Strike, Picketing at Dangote Refinery

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
The National Industrial Court has issued a seven-day injunction restraining NUPENG and the Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association from striking or picketing Dangote Petroleum Refinery, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, and MRS Oil and Gas Company, pending a full hearing.

Savannah Energy Signs $65.4m Deal to Acquire Stakes in East African Hydropower Projects

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Lagos, Sept. 19, 2025 – Savannah Energy PLC, the...

Zenith Bank Posts N2.5tr Earnings, Declares N1.25 Dividend H1 2025

Sponsored Post Sponsored Post -
Lagos, Sept. 19, 2025 – Zenith Bank Plc has...

Airtel Africa’s AI Spam Alert Flags 205 Million SMS in Six Months, Nigeria Records 84% Drop

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Airtel Africa’s AI-powered Spam Alert has blocked 205m spam SMS in 6 months across 13 markets, with Nigeria recording an 84% reduction.

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Court Stops NUPENG, Trucking Union from Planned Strike, Picketing at Dangote Refinery

Oil & Gas 0
The National Industrial Court has issued a seven-day injunction restraining NUPENG and the Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association from striking or picketing Dangote Petroleum Refinery, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, and MRS Oil and Gas Company, pending a full hearing.

Savannah Energy Signs $65.4m Deal to Acquire Stakes in East African Hydropower Projects

Oil & Gas 0
Lagos, Sept. 19, 2025 – Savannah Energy PLC, the...

Zenith Bank Posts N2.5tr Earnings, Declares N1.25 Dividend H1 2025

Banking & Finance 0
Lagos, Sept. 19, 2025 – Zenith Bank Plc has...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria